Wynnchurch-backed Foam Holdings doubles up with deals for Amvic, CBIS

Wynnchurch Capital portfolio company Foam Holdings has announced the acquisition of Amvic and Concrete Block Insulating Systems (CBIS). No financial terms were disclosed.

Amvic, headquartered in Toronto, is a manufacturer of EPS insulated concrete forms, radiant heat flooring and other construction and insulation products. It specializes in creating products for the building envelope industry

CBIS, headquartered in West Brookfield, Massachusetts, produces EPS preformed concrete block insulation systems and insulated containers.

Foam Holdings, a Nashville, Tennessee-based maker and distributor of custom EPS, expanded polypropylene and ARCEL foam products, was created by Wynnchurch through the merger of Drew Foam, Huntington Solutions, Insulation Corp of America and Fabricated Packaging Materials. Wynnchurch acquired these companies over 2020-2021.

“With these acquisitions, Foam Holdings has added complementary products and locations to better service our customers across North America,” said Greg Silvestri, CEO of Foam Holdings, in a statement.

Based in Chicago, Wynnchurch is a mid-market private equity firm. It invests in companies in the US and Canada with growth potential and manages several funds with $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management.