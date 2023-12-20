Wynnchurch Capital-backed EMS sells its Eastern Architectural Systems unit to Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America

Wynnchurch invests in the middle market

Founded in 1999, Wynnchurch has $5.7 billion of regulatory assets under management

Eastern Metal Supply, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, has sold its Eastern Architectural Systems division, a Fort Myers, Florida-based maker of windows and doors, to Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.

No financial terms were disclosed.

EMS is a distributor of aluminum products in the U.S.

“With the sale of EAS, EMS is now a pure-play, value-added distributor that is ideally positioned to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities in the industry,” said Mike Swedick, CEO of EMS in a statement “I would like to thank our EAS colleagues for their commitment to quality, service, and innovation. We wish them the best on their new journey with Cornerstone Building Brands.”

