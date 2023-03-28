Wynnchurch promotes Hanley to principal, Pospesel to VP and Yerkes to accounting manager

In addition, Wynnchurch has expanded its portfolio operations group to include Daniel Martis.

Wynnchurch Capital has promoted Kevin Hanley to principal, Cole Pospesel to vice president and Mike Yerkes to accounting manager. In addition, Wynnchurch has expanded its portfolio operations group to include Daniel Martis.

Chris O’Brien, a managing partner at Wynnchurch, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to announce the well-earned promotions of Kevin, Cole, and Mike. Their hard work and dedication have been instrumental to the team, and we are grateful for their commitments. Additionally, we are excited to announce that Daniel has joined our portfolio operations group. His experience will be important as we continue to create value within our portfolio companies.”

Hanley joined Wynnchurch in 2014. Prior to joining Wynnchurch, he worked at Houlihan Lokey and KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Pospesel joined Wynnchurch in 2016. Prior to joining Wynnchurch, he worked at Houlihan Lokey in the financial restructuring group.

Yerkes joined Wynnchurch in 2019. Prior to joining Wynnchurch, Yerkes worked as a tax manager at Crowe L.L.P.

Martis previously served as an investment manager on the value creation team at Viessmann Investment and as a member of the Trivest Partners portfolio support Team.

Based in Rosemont, Illinois, Wynnchurch invests in the middle market.