Wynnchurch sells Foss Floors to Mohawk Industries

Wynnchurch Capital has sold Rome, Georgia-based Foss Floors, a maker of non-woven needle punch floor coverings and specialty flooring products. The buyer is Mohawk Industries, a producer of floor covering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and residential applications in Europe.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Neel Mayenkar, a partner at Wynnchurch, said in a statement: “Foss represented an opportunity to invest in a company with a market leading product and service offering. We are pleased to have partnered with the management team and are proud of the growth and accomplishments achieved in partnership with management during our ownership period.”

Stifel Investment Banking served as financial advisor to Foss and Wynnchurch while Perkins Coie and McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel.

Founded in 1999, Wynnchurch is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings.