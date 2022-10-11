Wynnchurch taps Singer as principal

Also, the firm has appointed Rohan Shah, Annie Masciopinto, and Peter Alexander as associates to its investment team.

Wynnchurch Capital has named Andrew Singer as principal. Also, the firm has appointed Rohan Shah, Annie Masciopinto and Peter Alexander as associates to its investment team.

Chris O’Brien, a managing partner at Wynnchurch, said in a statement, ​“We are thrilled to announce that Andrew has joined us in our New York office. He will be a great addition to the team given his impressive investment experience across a variety of industries in opportunities of scale, his work ethic and team-based, partnership approach. Additionally, we are excited to announce the new hires of Rohan, Annie, Peter, Julia, Jackie, and Alexandra. They each bring a unique area of expertise and will help strengthen the team and contribute to our continued growth.”

Previously, Singer was a principal at Pamplona Capital Management, where he led and executed transactions for over 9 years. Prior to Pamplona, he worked in the M&A practice at BofA Merrill Lynch, concentrating on branded consumer and retail transactions.

Shah is a former analyst in the M&A investment banking group at Jefferies. Masciopinto previously served as an analyst in the industrials group at Rothschild & Co. And, Alexander previously served as an analyst in the industrials group at Houlihan Lokey.

Wynnchurch Capital is headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. Wynnchurch was founded in 1999, and invests in the middle market. Wynnchurch Capital manages a number of private equity funds with $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management.