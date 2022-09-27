XPV-backed Holland Pump closes two more add-on acquisitions

The acquisitions are the fourth and fifth since Holland Pump partnered with Canada’s XPV Water Partners in 2019

Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment service the construction, mining and industrial markets

XPV Water Partners-backed Holland Pump Company has acquired US-based Sander Power Equipment and Pump & Power Equipment. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisitions are the fourth and fifth since Holland Pump, a West Palm Beach, Florida-based specialty pump rental and dewatering services provider, partnered with Canada’s XPV in March 2019.

The acquisitions increase Holland Pump’s ability to service municipal, construction, industrial and mining industries across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Sander Power Equipment is based in Trevose, Philadelphia, while Pump & Power Equipment is based in Jessup, Maryland. Both companies service the construction, mining and industrial markets through equipment sales, rental and other related services.

“The acquisitions are aligned with our continued commitment to deliver best-in-class customer services through our pump fleet, field services and engineering support, while increasing our geographic reach,” said Tom Vossman, CEO of Holland Pump Company.

XPV, a Toronto-based private equity firm, invests in companies that directly or indirectly make a positive impact on water resources.