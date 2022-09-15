XPV Water Partners-backed Mobiltex picks up Britain’s GRCTech

The new Mobiltex GCRTech Product Group will be led by freshly appointed vice president of value stream Alain Lalonde.

Calgary-based Mobiltex, backed by Canadian water-focused private equity firm XPV Water Partners, has acquired UK-based GCRTech, a maker of field instruments for managing water networks and leakage control. No financial terms were disclosed.

Mobiltex offers integrity monitoring solutions utilizing field and cloud-connected technologies to industrial, municipal and commercial customers. The new Mobiltex GCRTech Product Group will be led by freshly appointed vice president of value stream Alain Lalonde.

“This new partnership will allow us to accelerate our product development roadmap as well as significantly expand our growth plans into existing and new markets, utilizing the resources provided by Mobiltex,” said Gurch Chana, founder and managing director of GCRTech.

“We are delighted to welcome the GCRTech team to the Mobiltex family,” said Marc Bracken, Mobiltex’s CEO. “With the close of this transaction, Mobiltex is well positioned to expand its footprint within the water utilities space to deliver proven solutions for our customers that will reduce water loss, optimize energy spend on pressurized systems, deliver a positive impact to GHG reductions, and reduce water supply constraints.

Toronto-based XPV Water Partners invests in companies that directly or indirectly make a positive impact on water resources. It has been invested in Mobiltex since 2018.