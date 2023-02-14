Yellow Wood to buy beauty and personal care brand Suave from Unilever

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

Yellow Wood Partners LLC has agreed to acquire beauty and personal care brand Suave from Unilever. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

On the deal, Dana Schmaltz, a partner of Yellow Wood Partners, said in a statement, “We are excited to have created a strong working relationship with Unilever in this transaction. Yellow Wood’s intense focus on investing in and operating consumer brands led us to purchase the iconic Suave brand in North America from Unilever. We believe our extensive experience with divestitures of large and small brands from multi-national consumer branded companies such as Bayer and Reckitt will help us successfully transition and grow Suave as a focused brand in the Yellow Wood portfolio.”

The Suave brand sells products for women, men and kids in mass retailers and ecommerce platforms. The brand’s products include hair and body products including shampoos, conditioners, treatments and serums, styling products, body wash, antiperspirants and deodorants and skin care.

