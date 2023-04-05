York Private Equity-backed APT Healthcare buys six physical therapy clinics

APT Healthcare is a provider of industrial rehab services in the Mid-Atlantic.

APT Healthcare, which is backed by York Private Equity, has acquired six physical therapy clinics. No financial terms were disclosed.

APT Healthcare is a provider of industrial rehab services in the Mid-Atlantic.

“APT Healthcare’s most recent acquisitions align with our strategy of entering new service lines and geographies and accelerating growth through both organic and inorganic opportunities. We look forward to continuing to execute on our growth plan through similar initiatives in the future,” said, Seth Pearson, managing director at York Private Equity, in a statement.

APT Healthcare was recapitalized by York Private Equity in December 2021.

Founded in 2002, APT has nearly 70 locations in Maryland, Virginia, DC, and North Carolina.

York Private Equity, the private investing arm of York Capital Management, primarily targets control investments in middle-market businesses.