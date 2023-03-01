Yukon backs Crossplane’s buyout of fence equipment provider Viking

Yukon is a provider of mezzanine capital for middle-market private equity transactions

Yukon Partners is providing financing to support Crossplane Capital‘s acquisition of Austin, Texas-based Viking Fence, a provider of fence and sanitation rental equipment.

“We have known the Yukon team for many years and are thrilled to have Viking be our first investment partnering with them,” said Greg Balliro, a partner at Crossplane, in a statement. “Viking has over 50 years of operating history and a local presence in some of the most attractive markets in the country and represents a unique opportunity to partner with an owner to leverage our significant experience owning and operating service and rental-based businesses.”

Dorsey & Whitney LLP provided legal counsel to Yukon.

Yukon is a provider of mezzanine capital for middle-market private equity transactions. Yukon typically invests up to $60 million per transaction and currently manages over $1.8 billion across four funds.

Launched in 2018, Dallas-based Crossplane Capital invests in the lower middle market.