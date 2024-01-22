Yukon backs Sentinel’s MPG acquisition

Yukon is a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions

Sentinel invests in mid-market businesses in the US and Canada

Sentinel targets the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrials sectors

Yukon Partners is supporting Sentinel Capital Partners‘ acquisition of Market Performance Group, a New Jersey-based provider of strategy and consulting services on the consumer-packaged goods industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

“MPG’s service execution and strong client and channel relationships have made the company a preeminent omnichannel commerce agency,” said David Sampair, a principal of Yukon in a statement. “We are excited to back the MPG team and look forward to another successful partnership with Sentinel.”

Dorsey & Whitney LLP provided legal counsel to Yukon.

