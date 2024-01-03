Z Capital-backed Twin Star Home buys patio furniture provider Grand Basket

Grand Basket will maintain operations in Denver while the combined company will be headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida

Grand Basket was founded in 1962

Z Capital Partners is the private equity arm of merchant bank Z Capital Group

Twin Star Home, a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, has acquired Denver-based Grand Basket, a provider of patio furnishings and accessories. No financial terms were disclosed.

Twin Star Home is a manufacturer of indoor and outdoor living products.

“Twin Star’s strategic acquisition of Grand Basket is both exciting and opportune at this important moment in the company’s journey,” said James Zenni, founder, president and CEO of ZCG in a statement. “We are pleased to welcome the Grand Basket team and see this transaction propelling Twin Star to new heights within the outdoor product sector by accelerating their commitment to delivering exceptional value and driving continued innovation.”

