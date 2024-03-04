Z Capital Credit Partners closes fifth CLO at $331.3m

The CLO is backed by a portfolio of broadly syndicated senior secured loans.

Z Capital Credit Partners, Z Capital Group’s credit platform, has closed its fifth collateralized loan obligation at $331.3 million.

The CLO is being managed by Z Capital CLO Management.

The CLO is backed by a portfolio of broadly syndicated senior secured loans. It will have a four-year reinvestment period and is structured to comply with European risk retention regulations.

“With a 30-year track record of investing in credit markets and structured products across multiple economic cycles, our extensive experience positions us as a leading player in the market,” said James Zenni, founder, president, and CEO of ZCG in a statement. “The substantial investor support for our fifth CLO underscores the strong performance of our credit platform and our demonstrated ability to successfully navigate market complexities.”

Santander US Capital Markets acted as arranger for the CLO and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP acted as legal advisor to ZCCP.

ZCG has approximately $7 billion of assets under management.