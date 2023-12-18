Z Capital Partners-backed Mōdere taps Frazier as president and COO

He has also been appointed executive chairman of the company's board of directors.

Mōdere is a Utah-based consumer products firm

Prior to joining Mōdere, Frazier held senior leadership roles at GNC where he was most recently executive vice president and COO

ZCG has approximately $7 billion of assets under management

Mōdere, a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, has named Nate Frazier as president and chief operating officer. He has also been appointed executive chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Mōdere is a Utah-based consumer products firm.

Prior to joining Mōdere, Frazier held senior leadership roles at GNC where he was most recently executive vice president and COO. Also, he was vice President of field operations for Mattress Firm, as well as at Helzberg Diamonds, Abercrombie & Fitch, and GameStop.

Z Capital Partners is the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, a merchant bank.

ZCG has approximately $7 billion of assets under management.