ZCG and Zahrat Al Amaal Holding Company form direct lending Saudi JV

The JV will provide loans to high-growth small- and medium-sized businesses in Saudi Arabia.

The strategic partnership is set to be operational by the end of 2024

Headquartered in New York City, ZCG has approximately $7 billion of assets under management

Zahrat Al Amaal Holding Company is an investment entity focused on healthcare and financial services

Z Capital Group has formed a direct lending joint venture with Zahrat Al Amaal Holding Company, an investment entity founded by Fawaz Alhokair, a Saudi business executive and property developer.

The JV will provide loans to high-growth small- and medium-sized businesses in Saudi Arabia.

The strategic partnership is set to be operational by the end of 2024.

“As a global investor with a deep track record and unique experience, we share Fawaz Alhokair’s conviction in the long-term growth opportunities for SMEs, and look forward to our joint venture delivering a new private capital solution for high-growth businesses in Saudi Arabia,” said James Zenni, founder, president, and CEO of ZCG in a statement. “Bringing together ZCG’s global investment, consulting, and technological expertise with Fawaz Alhokair’s excellent reputation, network, and market insight to support the businesses propelling economic development within the region, we can deliver on our investment return and economic development goals.”

Headquartered in New York City, ZCG has approximately $7 billion of assets under management.

Zahrat Al Amaal Holding Company is an investment entity focused on healthcare and financial services.