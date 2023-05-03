ZCG-backed gambling firm Affinity Interactive taps Ekmen Uysal as CFO

Most recently, Ekmen Uysal served as chief finance, strategy and transformation officer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Earlier in her career, she worked at Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 12 years in various finance roles

Z Capital Partners is the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group

Affinity Interactive, a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, has named Halise Ekmen Uysal as chief financial officer. The appointment is effective immediately.

Based in Nevada, Affinity is a casino and sports betting company.

Most recently, Ekmen Uysal served as chief finance, strategy and transformation officer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. Earlier in her career, she worked at Caesars Entertainment Corporation for 12 years in various finance roles.

“Halise is an accomplished finance executive across the gaming and hospitality industries, and we are excited to welcome her to AI as our new CFO,” said Andrei Scrivens, CEO of Affinity Interactive, in a statement. “Her track record of driving sustainable financial results while building high-performing, diverse teams will benefit all of AI’s businesses and help us execute on our strategic priorities.”

