ZCG Consulting adds Carnrite as partner and Yeh as director

ZCG Consulting has hired James Carnrite as a partner, global supply chain & logistics and Peter Yeh as ZCGC as director, strategic finance.

ZCG Consulting is the business consulting platform of Z Capital Group.

Prior to joining ZCGC, Carnrite was a vice president at Twin Star Home, a Z Capital Group portfolio company.

Previously, Yeh worked at Strategy& and is a former director with ToneyKorf Partners.

Also, ZCG has made several hires. Joining the firm are Sally Mei as a senior associate and Christian Battiloro, Matthew Kurzwell and Paul Wharton as associates. ZCG has also tapped Mark Machado as an analyst.

ZCG is a private markets asset management. ZCG has about $6.5 billion of assets under management.