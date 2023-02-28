ZCG promotes Kreutzer to legal head, general counsel and CCO

Also, ZCG has upped Bechara Abouarab and Roi Manor to vice presidents.

Z Capital Group has promoted Erik Kreutzer to general counsel, chief compliance officer and head of legal. Also, ZCG has upped Bechara Abouarab and Roi Manor to vice presidents. And, ZCG Consulting has promoted Bill Gao to associate.

Kreutzer is responsible for supporting firmwide legal and compliance matters as well as working jointly with ZCG Investment Teams and portfolio company management teams.

Promoted within the ZCP investment team, Abouarab and Manor are responsible for making and managing investments of existing and prospective private equity portfolio companies.

Gao, who is working in ZCGC’s strategic finance group, is responsible for portfolio company financial matters.

