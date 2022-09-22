Zelis acquires PE-backed medical billing firm Payer Compass

Payer Compass is backed by Spectrum Equity and Health Enterprise Partners.

Zelis, a healthcare payments and pricing company, has acquired Texas-based Payer Compass, a medical billing firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

The acquisition will enable Zelis to evolve and expand its solutions for out-of-network healthcare services for clients.

“We’re thrilled to complete the acquisition of Payer Compass and join our organizations,” said Amanda Eisel, CEO of Zelis, in a statement. “Zelis is on a mission to create a better healthcare financial experience for all, and the powerful combination of our technology and teams advances us in achieving that aim.”

Triple Tree served as financial advisor for this transaction. Payer Compass was represented by Latham & Watkins, LLP and Zelis was represented by Kirkland & Ellis.