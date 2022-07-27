ZMC invests in AI data firm Resonate

The capital will be used to accelerate Resonate's growth and expand key technology and product offerings.

ZMC has invested in Resonate, a provider of AI-powered consumer data and intelligence. The capital will be used to accelerate Resonate’s growth and expand key technology and product offerings.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Resonate was founded in 2008.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with ZMC as Resonate continues to disrupt the consumer intelligence market. ZMC’s expertise in scaling businesses is an accelerant to our strong position, enabling the further expansion of mission-critical consumer data, and enhancements to our AI-data infrastructure and ID graph at a critical time in the industry. ZMC’s investment will advance our mission to help marketers drive growth, customer lifetime value and love of brand,” said Bryan Gernert, co-founder and CEO of Resonate, in a statement.

Pagemill Partners, the technology M&A division of Kroll, served as financial advisor to Resonate while Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal advisor to ZMC.

Based in New York City, ZMC was founded in 2001.