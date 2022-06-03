ZT Corporate buys Baseball Nation

ZT Corporate has acquired Baseball Nation, a baseball organization that hosts training, multiple leagues and tournaments at its North Texas facilities. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

MCKINNEY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZT Corporate, a Houston-based private equity firm with a dynamic portfolio, today announced the acquisition of Baseball Nation, a top-class baseball organization that hosts training, multiple leagues and tournaments at its North Texas facilities.

The newly created company will operate under the name ZT Baseball Nation, offering a premier baseball experience for players, parents and coaches. The deal marks the first time ZT Baseball, the private equity firm’s select baseball organization with teams playing across the U.S., will expand to operate facilities within the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The organization operates facilities in its home base of Houston, as well as a training facility in Anaheim, California.

ZT Baseball Nation will partner with Perfect Game, the world’s largest and most comprehensive scouting organization that hosts the highest quality amateur events in the country, exclusively hosting the organization’s tournaments beginning June 18. James Belt, Baseball Nation Owner and President, will transition into the new role of ZT Baseball Nation’s Chief Operating Officer.

“ZT Baseball is thrilled to step up to the plate and join forces with one of the nation’s top youth baseball programs,” said Taseer Badar, Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate and Founder of ZT Baseball. “We are excited to welcome James Belt into the organization as COO. He will join our President, Mohsin Malik, and directors who have been pivotal to ZT Baseball’s success, including Rudy Garcia, Carlos Avila, Rick Martinez, Joseph Gomez and Lale Esquivel. It allows us to scale our programs while making North Texas an even more prominent player in youth baseball development.”

As part of the acquisition, ZT Baseball Nation will operate 12 fields, highlighted by Aviator Ballpark (6151 County Road 124, McKinney, TX 75071). The complex is situated on more than 18 acres and includes seven professionally maintained baseball fields, outdoor hitting cages, six indoor hitting cages, several bullpen mounds and concession buildings. The newly renovated 12,000-square-foot indoor training facility located onsite includes a fully air-conditioned training area, parent lounge and state-of-the-art pro shop.

“It has been an honor to grow the game of baseball in North Texas for the last 13 years,” said James Belt, Chief Operating Officer of ZT Baseball Nation. “I want to thank all of our staff for their hard work, dedication and determination. We started with nothing and created the leading tournament provider in North Texas for the last eight years and counting. As we move on to this next chapter and continue cultivating this sport from the grassroots level, I am excited to join the ZT Baseball Nation team and look forward to witnessing countless kids realize their own love for the game. Big things are ahead!”

About ZT Baseball

ZT Baseball provides opportunities and exposure for players, while competing at the highest level, instilling discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and honesty. The organization focuses on developing athletes, great instruction, and college placement all while being an affordable and economical option for players and their families. Currently, the organization has more than 150 teams in Texas, California, Arizona, Louisiana and Nevada.