AE Industrial bets on spacecraft and military craft fuel maker Calca Solutions

Competition to build and provide accessories for spacecraft equipment has been ticking up in recent years, with private equity firms taking notice. Recently, AE Industrial, a Boca Raton, Florida-based firm, acquired Calca Solutions, a manufacturer of hydrazine, a fuel that is used for spacecraft and military aircraft.

Based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Calca Solutions was carved out from the Swedish chemical company Arxada.

“More spacecraft means more fuel,” said Kirk Konert, a managing partner at AEI. “Also, there are several new companies working on refueling satellites – ie putting gas stations in space – [and] this will further expand the market.”

A number of commercial- and government-sponsored space missions are sending satellites, researchers and other equipment into space. “The commercial space opportunity has a lot of upside for this investment,” Konert said.

Hydrazine is listed as a key chemical in the industrial defense base, according to Konert, “and we believe having that as a position is downside protection.”

The Department of Defense (DoD) is very focused on making sure that the US has a robust and resilient supply chain of hydrazine, Konert said. “Competition is mostly from foreign competitors – this company is one of the only domestic sources of this chemical and so that is key for the DoD from a supply chain perspective.”

Calca Solutions has been around for the past 60 years, but there has not been any investment in capacity expansion for a couple of decades, according to Konert. “We saw an opportunity to add capacity within this facility to fulfill the increased demand of hydrazine that we foresee in the market.”

Private equity firms like AE Industrial have a role to play in the production of key fuels by providing capital, according to Konert.

“The US has likely, for the last few decades, underinvested within the defense industrial base but there’s now an increased demand for a lot of these products,” he said. “We can either buy from a foreign source or we can invest in our own industrial base and our view is that we should be investing in our own industrial base.”

Another market for hydrazine is rooted in the pharmaceutical sector, such as the manufacture of smallpox vaccines. The US government keeps a stockpile of smallpox vaccines in case of an attack or outbreak. “The vaccines have an expiration date, and you need to continuously stockpile or replenish that inventory,” said Konert. “Hydrazine is a key product in the production process.”

At water treatment facilities, hydrazine is used to eliminate the oxygen that causes corrosion in water pipes. This is another area of opportunity for Calca Solutions, according to AEI, although the DoD and commercial space customers are its biggest clients.

Chemical reaction

Calca Solutions will be a platform investment that will bring together other products that suit the company’s mission. These could be alternative fuels that are being developed or have already been developed and could be a natural adjacent area or very close to hydrazine.

“We will be very active on the inorganic front by adding different types of products that are really focused on space, defense and national security,” he said.

Organically, the AEI managing partner said Calca Solutions will focus on a couple of things that will help make hydrazine greener. “We’re working on something that will just make hydrazine safer to handle when they’re loading it into satellites,” he said, adding that focus will be on making hydrazine a better alternative to other potential fuels.

To make this investment successful, AEI counts on its industry expertise and its relationships within the industry.

AEI has had other investments that relate to Calca Solutions in the past. In January, the firm exited American Pacific Corporation, a specialty materials manufacturer based in Cedar City, Utah, to NewMarket Corporation for $700 million.

Founded in 1955, American Pacific produces a chemical called ammonium perchlorate that is used in missile defense, space launch, pharmaceutical and fire suppression applications.

