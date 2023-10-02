AEA-backed SiteLogIQ pursues more add-ons

AEA acquired SiteLogIQ in 2020 from Oaktree and bought it's first add-on, EV charging station installer Ikon EFS, in June.

Following its expansion into the fast-growing electric vehicle charging market earlier this year via acquisition, energy services provider SiteLogIQ and sponsor AEA Investors are in active dialogues with add-on deal targets aimed at offering more services that lower customers’ carbon footprints, Anneka Kamel, a principal in AEA’s middle-market private equity group, told PE Hub.

In June, SiteLogIQ, a Minneapolis-based municipal, university, school and hospital (MUSH) market and government-focused energy services provider, made its first add-on deal when it acquired Ikon EFS, a Grandville, Michigan-based installer of EV charging stations. The add-on has hubs in Atlanta, Grand Rapids, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston and Phoenix, all strong markets seeing high rates of EV adoption.

Following the covid pandemic, many of SiteLogIQ’s customers of HVAC and LED lighting systems are returning to install rooftop solar generation and EV charging systems. The company’s sponsor found this complementary business in the market through the Ikon EFS acquisition, Kamel said.

SiteLogIQ currently has operations in 10 states. Add-on acquisitions will expand the company into additional states seeing a high rate of EV adoption, such as those in the Southeast, Southwest and West Coast, Kamel said. Acquisitions could also facilitate the diversification of the company’s customer base by acquiring a company with local government contracts, she added.

AEA could participate in privately negotiated deals as well as auction processes for energy services companies, Kamel said. SiteLogIQ is interested in companies that expand its core services from HVAC and its core offerings to EV charging within its current markets.

Kamel declined to comment on deal values, but said a deal target could range from a regional service provider with 20-30 employees to a larger enterprise with hundreds on staff.

AEA acquired SiteLogIQ in 2020 from Oaktree Capital Management, following an auction process for the target run by William Blair and FMI Capital Advisors. The company had been actively marketed, though AEA entered discussions with selling stakeholders after the sale process, as SiteLogIQ’s management team saw a good value and fit in partnering with the New York-based equity sponsor.

Over the last year, SiteLogIQ has grown its corporate and business development functions internally around its expansion strategy, including hiring Bhakti Raicha as head of business development and acquisition. Raicha spent the previous decade at Ecolab as its director of business development.

Pandemic-era momentum in corporate ESG initiatives prompted consumers to take a hard look at their carbon footprints as much as small businesses. Leveraging the trend, mid-market PE firms are actively acquiring deal targets in energy services and energy efficiency.

The summer of 2022 was especially notable, as PE consolidation in the energy service market soared. Commercial and industrial energy services provider Budderfly of Shelton, Connecticut was acquired by Partners Group in July 2022 in a $500 million deal, while rival Metrus Energy was acquired the same month by Energy Capital Partners (ECP), which was recently acquired by Bridgepoint to bolster the latter’s cross-border infrastructure presence.