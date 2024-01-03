Align Capital Partners eyes tuck-ins for utility consulting group E Source

'E Source is looking to add subject matter expertise to help utilities with some of their largest grid-related problems,' said Matt Iodice.

Align Capital Partners, a lower middle market PE sponsor, is reviewing add-ons for E Source, a predictive analytics, market data and consulting group to the utility market.

For add-on targets, E Source could scoop up companies as small as $1 million of annual EBITDA, Align partner Matt Iodice told PE Hub. He said the sponsor is willing to fund a larger transformational acquisition for the target if a company generates slightly above $15 million EBITDA.

“The US infrastructure (and) power grid is years behind in terms of capital investment and is facing increased capacity pressure and scrutiny as population density and technology adoption increases,” Iodice said. “E Source is looking to add subject matter expertise to help utilities with some of their largest grid-related problems, including technology adoption, mobility, asset management, vegetation management and wildfire prevention.”

Iodice said E Source’s acquisition strategy is centered around two key verticals: grid resiliency and customer engagement.

Its goal is to build a platform that can help utility customers address long-term macro factors, such as aging infrastructure, increased renewable energy, and the electrification of the automotive market. As such, its add-on acquisition strategy is driven by new capabilities, infusing talent or adding scale to offer a wider suite of offerings to the electric, gas and water utility market, Iodice said.

Breaking from the historic customer ratepayer mindset, utilities now have to engage with customers differently as renewable energy resources come into play, Iodice said. E Source’s customer engagement add-on targets are focused on energy equity, in which low- and moderate-income households have the ability to choose solar energy from their utility, as well as demand side management and EV charging technology adoption.

Since investing in E Source in 2019, Align has grown the business through 11 add-on acquisitions referred through its proprietary business referrals and some deals which came as the result of an investment banking-led process. Iodice said the PE sponsor has seen a balanced mix between private deals to competitively marked companies for E Source.

E Source’s most recent deals, Utilligent and UMS Group, were strategic growth add-ons to its consulting business unit. The deals brought new technology, operations and asset management consulting expertise that E Source did not have before, allowing for cross-selling opportunities with existing blue-chip customers across the utility market.

When asked about an exit strategy for E Source, Iodice said Align could have sold the company in 2022. But the Dallas-based sponsor in December 2022 elected to double down on its investment in the business through a single-asset continuation vehicle. The fund was lined up to pursue additional opportunities such as add-ons to continue to grow the business for a few years before again reviewing exit opportunities.

PE sponsors have increased their attention to accretive M&A deals for power and utility service companies. As utilities seek to keep up with statewide demand for new renewable energy projects, contractual activity continues to grow in the decade to come, keeping contractors and service providers busy.

