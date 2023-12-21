Apollo-backed WattEV’s growth to be fueled by decarbonization of California and other states

Starting in 2024, companies like Procter & Gamble, Target, IKEA, MGA and Walmart must use zero-emissions vehicles at ports of entry for commerce in California.

Beginning in January, each shipping container unloaded in California ports will be required to leave on a zero-emissions medium or heavy-duty truck. The decarbonization of the Golden State provides a major greenfield investment strategy for WattEV, a newly acquired portfolio company of Apollo Global Management that provides electric truck fleets and charging as a service.

Apollo partner Joseph Romeo told PE Hub that the capital intensive nature of the target’s “trucking-as-a-service” business model is at the heart of the investor’s partnership with the electric trucking company’s management and co-investor Vitol. Based in Long Beach, California, WattEV has outlined plans to install 40 charging station sites in the next few years, with a multi-year development pipeline of over 400 charging sites over time.

PE Hub spoke with Romeo and WattEV CEO Salim Youssefzadeh.

WattEV plans to deploy additional electric trucking charging sites in other states seeing a push for EV corridors for freight. The move comes just as California bans diesel- and gasoline-powered trucks from use at its ports in the next two weeks, as well as a ban on the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles altogether by 2035.

“There are other states slowly adopting [EV truck charging], like Oregon for a $6 million site and Washington state, New York and New Jersey,” Romeo said. “California is obviously many multiples the size of other state markets, but there is a hope that there is a ‘push and a pull’ effect in other states with consumer companies and suppliers.” He and Youssefzadeh said Maryland and also the Texas triangle region – Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio – create additional new markets in the coming decade.

In November, Apollo and energy-trading firm Vitol announced a joint structured equity and debt financing commitment in WattEV, providing growth capital into the electric trucking company in a move to electrify the 30,000 trucks currently entering and leaving the Port of Long Beach.

Romeo declined to provide specifics on the size or the equity holder interest of Apollo and Vitol, but said Apollo funds could provide additional rounds of equity or debt financing into the company in the coming years.

Youssefzadeh said its new capital partners provide the company with balance sheet flexibility to enable more trucking fleet deployments to be owned by WattEV under its TaaS business model. The company enables global consumer, freight and retail businesses like Procter & Gamble, MGA International, IKEA, Target and Walmart to go electric by providing fully electric trucking fleets as well as charging stations at 360 kilowatts to megawatt-scale operations.

With statewide subsidies from the California Air Resources Board to federal support from onshoring of electric charging efforts from the Inflation Reduction Act, EV market tailwinds are creating increased demand for WattEV’s offerings.

In California, WattEV’s initial site at the Port of Long Beach enables 26 electric trucks to charge simultaneously at 13 charging stations, using 5 MW of throughput power capacity, equivalent to the power usage demand of the Empire State Building.

One of WattEV’s next charging sites in Bakersfield, California, is equipped with 5 MW of onsite utility-scale solar operations. Youssefzadeh said the company plans to deploy up to 25 MW of solar generation at the charging station, providing renewable energy for daily charging of vehicles heading to points north and east of central California.

WattEV is the eighth portfolio-level investment in Apollo’s Sustainable Investing platform, the PE firm’s climate change investment platform launched in 2022. Other investments of the platform include hydrogen storage, liquified natural gas infrastructure, sustainable plastics, recycling, wind power and community solar companies.

Apollo announced a target of $50 billion of clean energy and climate capital investments through 2027, with a longer-term goal of surpassing $100 billion in sustainability investments through 2030 and the following decade.

Apollo has also been on the sell side. In August, Apollo and EnCap Investments were among an investor group to sell their interests in Broad Reach Power’s energy storage business to French energy company, Engie, in a $1 billion transaction. The exit for Apollo and EnCap was highlighted in PE Hub’s top renewable energy M&A transactions of 2023 involving PE-sponsored sellers and buyers.