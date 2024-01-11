Ara Partners sees first mover advantage in biofuel logistics with USD Clean Fuels

Ara Partners expects to benefit from “first mover advantage” for infrastructure with its recent control equity position in USD Clean Fuels, which is building a network of terminals to aid transport of clean fuel from strategic locations. It is the second deal for the PE firm’s infrastructure group for a clean fuel transportation business after backing Lincoln Terminal Holdings in 2022.

Announced January 2, the deal includes the acquisition of Houston-based USD Clean Fuels and the West Colton Rail Terminal, an active 13,000 barrels per day railcar shipping and logistics facility in Colton, California, capable of shipping multiple types of advanced bioethanol products to points outside of California.

Ara’s investment in USD is arguably the first pure-play infrastructure investment in the biofuels space thus far, proving just how mature the market has become in recent years, Churchill George Yong, a partner in Ara’s infrastructure group, told PE Hub. It also establishes Ara as an investor in advanced biofuel transportation with portfolio assets on both coasts.

In the US, the biofuel market has continued to grow over the last few years amid a slowdown in the electric vehicle market, Yong said, with biofuels proving to be a fundamental component of the push to decarbonize the transportation segment.

Over the last month alone, Yong said a confluence of macro trends supporting biofuels have floated into the biofuel value stream. The International Energy Agency (IEA) in December 2023 forecasted biofuels to represent 6% of all road transportation fuel by 2030. And at the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, or COP28 as it was known, the global coalition forecast biofuel demand to triple in the US alone by 2030.

Yong said his firm’s move into biofuel logistics infrastructure is prefaced by its finding that 90% of all climate change-focused capital to date goes to the renewable energy ecosystem, while only 10% of capital investments goes to decarbonizing the industrial market, where USD Clean Fuels’ market lies. This imbalance creates a large investment opportunity for mid-market investors such as Ara, he added.

Ara’s decision to become the primary investor in USD centered around its management team’s long track record of developing and operating traditional midstream production infrastructure assets. He emphasized the current company’s focus is fully on various clean fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel.

In the coming years, Ara anticipates funding more projects akin to West Colton that hold, containerize and ship railcars of advanced biofuels to and from strategic endpoints adjacent to urban centers in California and other states from which biofuels can be produced, Yong said.

The sponsor sees new funding opportunities bifurcated into two key categories encompassing: 1) the repurposing or retrofit of existing transport hubs or terminal assets to house and transport biofuel products; and 2) greenfield development of building new terminal assets altogether.

In 2022, Yong spoke with PE Hub about the investor’s Lincoln Terminal acquisition involving a renewable fuel terminal and infrastructure in Greenville, South Carolina. The deal was Ara’s first infrastructure deal after Yong joined the firm that year, having spent nearly a decade at ArcLight Capital Partners.

The energy transition has spurred other PE sponsors to invest in clean fuels and renewable gas transport and industrial companies. In August, PE Hub connected with Apollo Global Management partner Scott Browning about the firm’s latest investment in Composite Advanced Technologies, a manufacturer of storage cylinders for natural gas, including hydrogen.