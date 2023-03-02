Architectural display glass maker GLAAM to go public via merger with SPAC Jaguar Global

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

GLAAM, a maker of architectural display glass, has agreed to go public via a merger with Jacquar Global Growth Corporation, a blank check company blank check company formed by Jaguar Growth Partners Group and Hennessy Capital Group.

According to terms of the agreement, GLAAM and Jaguar Global shareholders will exchange their shares for shares in a new combined company named NewCo. Upon closing of the transaction, NewCo is expected to be renamed at a later date and will trade on the NASDAQ under a new ticker symbol.

The combined company will have an estimated post-transaction enterprise value of $309 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC, is acting as Jaguar Global’s financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor, and Oberon Securities is acting as GLAAM’s financial advisor. Paul Hastings LLP is acting as Jaguar Global’s U.S. legal counsel, and Yulchon is acting as Jaguar Global’s Korean legal counsel. White & Case LLP and Lee & Ko are serving as GLAAM’s U.S. and Korean legal counsel, respectively.

Gateway Group is acting as investor relations advisor to Jaguar Global, with THE IR acting as Korean investor relations and public relations advisor to GLAAM. Dukas Linden is acting as public relations advisor to Jaguar Global.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a partnership between Jaguar Growth Partners, a real estate investor, and Hennessy Capital Group, a SPAC sponsor in the U.S.