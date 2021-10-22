Arctos taps ex-professional athlete Hutchison as partner

Arctos Sports Partners, an investment firm focused on professional sports franchise owners across the “Big 5” North American leagues and European soccer, has named Chad Hutchison as a partner.

Prior to joining Arctos, Hutchinson served as a managing director at Sixth Street (formerly TPG Sixth Street Partners) where he helped build the firm’s agricultural investment practice and led a number of investments in specialty finance, growth equity and structured solutions. Before his decade and a half career in finance, Hutchinson was a two-sport professional athlete serving both as a starting pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals and as the starting quarterback for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Chicago Bears.

With offices in Dallas and New York, Arctos recently closed on more than $3 billion to its flagship fund and its affiliates, according to the firm.