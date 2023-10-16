Ardian’s Olivier Personnaz: Audiotonix’s M&A pipeline ‘extremely deep’

Ardian portfolio company Audiotonix, an audio mixing and engineering business, is turning down proprietary deals weekly as more music acts go on tour than ever before, Olivier Personnaz, managing director and head of buyout UK, told affiliate title PE Hub Europe.

Audiotonix brand DiGiCo announced the acquisition of UK-based live sound software developer and manufacturer Fourier Audio in early October. Fourier’s software has been utilized on theatre productions on Broadway and the West End, along with international music tours.

Fourier joins Chessington, UK-headquartered Audiotonix’s roster of audio brands that includes Allen & Heath, Calrec, DiGiGrid, KLANG:technologies, Harrison, Slate Digital, sonible, Sound Devices, Solid State Logic and DiGiCo. Even with a long list of brands under it, Personnaz sees more up ahead. “The M&A pipeline is extremely deep,” he said. “The head of M&A in the business is saying ‘no’ to one proprietary deal every week.”

Under Ardian’s wing, Audiotonix’s brands have made two other acquisitions this year, Harrison and Sonible. Personnaz considers the three additions from this year to be on the “smaller end of the spectrum” but there are bigger opportunities in the horizon. “There are at least three larger ones we are considering, in the range of several hundred million in sales,” Personnaz explained. “But none of them is a must for Audiotonix – there is no missing link.”

Closing act

Paris-based private equity firm Ardian closed its investment in Audiotonix in March 2020, as many Western countries began introducing covid restrictions.

A less than ideal time for live music, but not so bad for those dabbling with making music at home. “In the case of Audiotonix, there is an added component that we bet on and has paid off, which is the growing trend of at-home music creation,” said Personnaz. “We see that with Apple releasing their audio suite on any iPhone or iPad – they really surfed that wave during the pandemic.”

As an added tailwind, live music is back in force. “If you look at figures from Live Nation, there are more touring bands in the world than ever, and that also goes for festivals,” said Personnaz. Live Nation is an international entertainment promoter and ticket seller.

But it’s not just about quantity. A part of Ardian’s investment thesis for Audiotonix is centered around the ‘premiumization’ on the live sound experience. One example is the recently opened music and entertainment arena Sphere in Las Vegas, which utilizes haptic technology in 10,000 of its 18,600 seats. The venue, which uses technology provided by Audiotonix brands, is also equipped with a 16K resolution wraparound LED screen.

“I think we, the general public, took live events for granted,” said Personnaz. “We’ve realised how unique those things are and the investments that we see from the top touring live acts reflect that.”

Ardian will have its hands full for a while with the upcoming add-ons for Audiotonix, but Personnaz is open to envision an exit. “I anticipate that when the time comes to sell, it will be one of my competitors that acquires this company,” said Personnaz. “I think it makes sense at this point in time.”

“I can see the business reaching a size where an IPO is a nice route,” he added. “I don’t anticipate it for our exit just yet though.”