As good as new: 7 deals in restoration services

Orangewood, Summit Partners and Sun Capital are just a few of the PE firms making deals in restoration.

Private equity firms see many opportunities in restoration services. Businesses in the category repair or restore properties that have been damaged due to factors such as a fire or natural disaster.

Alan Goldfarb, partner at Orangewood Capital Partners, told PE Hub in January that there are three reasons why the category was attractive to the firm. First, it has good long-term tailwinds and is recession resistant. Second, the market is fragmented but worth $40-plus billion – the five largest brands represent less than 20 percent of the overall market. Finally, it has attractive cashflow characteristics.

Orangewood was one of several PE firms that PE Hub has seen making deals in restoration services seen since the top of the year. Here are all seven, starting with the most recent.

1. Summit Partners makes growth investment in Insurcomm

In February, Boston-based private equity firm Summit Partners made a growth investment in commercial and residential services provider Insurcomm. Based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Insurcomm was founded in 1996 by Neil Robbins.

“Against the backdrop of a highly fragmented restoration market with secular tailwinds, Insurcomm has developed an impressive delivery model that has helped the company to grow rapidly and profitably,” Matt Hamilton, a managing director at Summit Partners, said in a statement.

2. Timoneer takes majority stake in Solid Restoration

Also in February, Timoneer Strategic Partners acquired a majority stake in Solid Restoration. Timoneer is a private equity firm focused on the lower mid-market and based in both Los Angeles and Charlotte. Solid Restoration is a restoration service provider based in Escondido, California. A group of investors that included Grays Peak Capital and Phoenix3 Holdings co-invested alongside Timoneer in the deal.

“We are impressed with the company’s track record of profitable and responsible growth and are honored to be entrusted as the partner of choice during this next pivotal phase of evolution and expansion,” said Timoneer managing partner Ben Frazier in a statement.

3. Bertram Capital invests in Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration

In January, Bertram Capital announced it had made an investment in Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Ridgeline is a provider of residential re-roofing and restoration services across the Southeastern US.

“We seek to accelerate growth across the Southeast and replicate Ridgeline’s formula in new markets,” Tom Beerle, partner at Bertram Capital, said in a statement. “The residential re-roofing market is a large, highly fragmented, cycle-resilient industry in need of tech enablement and professionalization, similar to our investments in other residential services sectors.”

4. Summit Partners sketches out investment in restoration company DocuSketch

Summit Partners made another minority growth investment in the restoration category, taking a stake in DocuSketch. Based in Lakeland, Florida, DocuSketch is a software vendor that allows restoration businesses to draw floorplans and estimate costs. After the deal, DocuSketch’s management maintained a majority stake in the company.

“With a deeply experienced team who understands the challenges and nuances of the customer and solutions that are designed specifically to meet those needs, we believe DocuSketch is truly driving impact in the market,” Colin Mistele, managing director at Summit Partners, said in a statement.

5. Bessemer Investors-backed Legacy Restoration merges with Southern Roofing and Restoration

Earlier in January, Legacy Restoration, based in Plymouth, Minnesota, announced it merged with Southern Roofing and Restoration. Legacy is a portfolio company of New York-based private equity firm Bessemer Investors.

Southern is a roofing and remodeling company headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. Southern was founded in 2017 and Legacy was founded in 2011.

6. Orangewood makes control equity investment in Servpro West Coast DRT

Orangewood Capital Partners made a control equity investment in provider of property cleaning, restoration and reconstruction services Servpro West Coast DRT. Headquartered in Encino, California, WCDRT operates in the greater Los Angeles metro area. It was named Franchise of the Year by Servpro in 2021.

“Our capital is really coming in to help support the acceleration of growth,” Goldfarb told PE Hub in January. “Growth will come from a variety of means, and that’s investments in people, investments in systems, investments in processes and also additional customer and other relationships that we can help bring to the table.”

7. Sun Capital-backed Cotton Holdings acquires 24 Restore

Also in January, Cotton Holdings acquired disaster restoration company 24 Restore, which is headquartered in Easton, Massachusetts. Cotton Holdings is a portfolio company of private equity firm Sun Capital.

Cotton Holdings is based in Houston and is an infrastructure support company. Sun Capital, founded in 1995, is based in Boca Raton, Florida.