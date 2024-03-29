Atlas Holdings collects first round bids for Iconex

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
The company that produces two-sided printed receipt rolls and labels used at Starbucks and other cafes has seen bids value the business at more than $600 million.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination