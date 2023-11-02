Bankrupt Rite Aid’s Elixir business ripe for mid-market PE buyout

The Elixir Rx Solutions pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business of bankrupt Rite Aid is expected to attract mid-market private equity interest via a November 20 auction, said Nathan Ray, head of healthcare and life sciences M&A for West Monroe Partners, a Chicago-based digital services firm.

Potential PE bidders may be willing to offer a premium above the current stalking horse bid of $575 million from privately held MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Ray said.

Elixir has $1.9 billion in annual revenue and serves 1.5 million retail customers throughout the country.

The most likely winner of the assets may be a PE-backed mid-market PBM company in a merger of equals, Ray explained. He defined mid-market PBM as those generating annual revenue between $1 billion and $5 billion.

Mid-market buyers like MedImpact are less likely to pose regulatory concerns. MedImpact is at “the right level where the addition of Rite Aid’s PBM business would not create regulatory scrutiny,” Ray said.

MedImpact made the $575 million stalking horse bid for Elixir as part of Rite Aid’s October 15 Chapter 11 filing, subject to court approval. Having the baseline offer from MedImpact could entice bidders for the Elixir assets to bid upwards of $1 billion or more, Ray said.

PE Hub has identified several PE sponsors with PBM portfolio companies, including Towerbrook Capital Partners (Maxor National Pharmacy Services), Water Street Healthcare Partners (Southern Scripts), Nautic Partners (EmpiRx) and Court Square (Integrated Prescription Management).

Court Square declined to comment for this article, while Towerbrook, Water Street and Nautic did not respond to requests for comment.

Retail woes

Rite Aid, a Philadelphia-based pharmacy operator with about 2,000 US locations, filed for Chapter 11 protection on October 15, with plans to reorganize its large debt load of nearly $4 billion.

By selling the Elixir business, Rite Aid in court filings said it expects robust proceeds from the sale process would help to provide substantial recovery to debtholders.

The stalking horse bid threshold is a far cry from the value the company paid for the PBM business eight years ago. In 2015, Rite Aid acquired Elixir Rx, then known as EnvisionRx, from TPG for $1.8 billion in cash and $200 million in common stock.

Like other PBMs, Elixir earns revenue through administrative fees and “shared savings,” where Elixir retains rebates it negotiates with drug manufacturers. Elixir also offers drug benefits to Medicare recipients, which is administered through subsidiary Elixir Insurance Company, which is not subject to the Chapter 11 proceeding.

In the months leading up Rite Aid’s bankruptcy filing, sellside advisor Guggenheim Partners was in discussions with nine active potential buyers for the Elixir business, of which MedImpact emerged as the stalking horse bidder, providing the most value to the debtor’s estate, according to court filings.

Formed in 2001, Elixir’s services include pharmacy plan design and administration, drug utilization management, and claim management and adjudication.

Asset sale process

Rite Aid’s core assets consist of its 2,000-store retail pharmacy business in 17 states subject to the Chapter 11 restructuring process:

To participate in the core asset sale process, the company has imposed a November 20 stalking horse bid deadline, while rival bids are due November 30 in order to participate in a December 4 bankruptcy auction held at the New York offices of Kirkland & Ellis.

To participate in the Elixir PBM non-core asset sale, bidders have a November 16 final bid deadline to participate in a November 20 auction, also held at the law firm’s office.

Under Rite Aid’s bankruptcy restructuring plan, the sale process including potential buyers must meet the approval of the company’s $3.45 billion senior secured debtor-in-possession loan financing, which stipulates the company receives court approval of both sales by the end of the year.

In early 2023, bipartisan legislation known as the PBM Transparency Act was enacted to curb drug price increases, and by extension, limit the means for financial sponsors to acquire large PBM operations to avoid drug price manipulation, according to a report by law firm Akin Gump.

Rite Aid declined to comment for this story. MedImpact did not respond to requests for comment.

PE Hub will be watching the auction closely.