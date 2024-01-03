Rite Aid’s retail store auction rescheduled for January 24

For Rite Aid’s 1,900 remaining retail stores, the company will receive bids for the physical store assets through January 19.

Bids for bankrupt Rite Aid’s 1,900 retail stores will be accepted until January 19, with an auction set for January 24, according to a filing made January 2. The auction had previously been set for December 21. Private equity firms may be among the bidders.

As PE Hub reportedly previously, an auction for Rite Aid’s Elixir Rx Solutions that was expected on December 21 was canceled when no new bidders for the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) business emerged, despite some observers suggesting a mid-market private equity firm might find it attractive.

Instead of selling to a PE buyer, Rite Aid is expected to seek the approval of a New Jersey bankruptcy court on January 9 for the $575 million sale of Elixir to stalking horse bidder MedImpact, a San Diego-based PBM.

Guggenheim Securities is Rite Aid’s investment bank in its court-supervised sale process.

Overall PE deal activity for retail pharmacies slowed down in 2023, compared with previous years, according to a 3Q 2023 report by McKinsey.

One pending deal reveals some vulnerability in the retail sector. Neighbourly Pharmacy, a Toronto-based network of pharmacies backed by Persistence Capital Partners, agreed in October to sell its remaining shares to Persistence for C$20.50 per share. On December 18, Neighbourly revealed that Persistence decreased its offer to C$18.50 per share. Although the announcement cautioned there is no assurance the transaction will occur, it also pointed out that the PE firm already owns 50.2 percent of Neighbourly.

On the pharmacy services side, PE buyers were active in 2023, as PE Hub reported.