Blackstone bets Japan will embrace cashless transactions

The PE firm announced the acquisition of Sony Payment Services in December, marking its foray into Japan's fintech sector.

Cash is king in Japan. But the proliferation of cashless payments that has swept through many developed countries over the past several years is expected to shake up Japan too.

Blackstone is seizing the opportunity by acquiring a majority stake in Sony Payment Services (SPSV) from Sony Bank, a subsidiary of Sony Group. The deal was announced in December. It marks the private equity firm’s first investment in the financial technology sector in Japan. Sony Bank, which established the payment service business in 1995 and made it a standalone company in 2006, will continue as a minority investor in SPSV with a 20 percent stake.

PE Hub spoke with Atsuhiko Sakamoto, Blackstone’s head of private equity in Japan.

“Japan is still physical cash-heavy on payments,” Sakamoto said, pointing out that most transactions in the country are still conducted with cash. Only 25 percent are cashless in Japan; whereas in the US, about 60 percent are cashless, and 90 percent are in China.

“Digitalization is a very good thesis to really get deep on,” Sakamoto explained. “E-commerce penetration is about 10 percent in Japan versus 15-20 percent in the US; the UK is 35 percent, and China is 45 percent.”

From forming partnerships with local businesses to facilitating transactions in shopping, transportation and settling bills, the opportunities for SPSV have been clear. But its growth was restricted by the ownership structure, according to Sakamoto.

SPSV “identified some opportunities, such as creating joint ventures to do payments, but the company was restricted. It was under Sony Bank and subject to various banking regulations. This has changed with our ownership; we can now put a lot of resources in SPSV and go after the growth opportunities,” he explained.

Being a small part of a larger company, SPSV had to compete for resources with other business units, such as Sony Music and Sony Pictures, as well as electronics and semiconductors.

Getting the deal conversation started and hammering the spinout wasn’t a herculean task for Blackstone. The firm tapped its long-standing relationship with Sony. The late Blackstone co-founder Peter Peterson served as Sony’s first non-Japanese board member.

The business model in this sector is very stable, said Sakamoto. SPSV infrastructure, based on the clientele that it handles, especially from Sony Music and other entertainment platforms, is designed to accommodate huge traffic. At every transaction, SPSV gets a cut.

“Once you are in, basically, customer retention is almost 99 percent for us. As more transactions happen, we get a small cut,” he said.

Global experience

The online payment sector is not new to Blackstone as the firm has invested in similar companies across the world. Examples include Paysafe Group, a multinational payments company that went public via a special purpose acquisition merger in the past, and another investment in Mollie, a European-based payments services provider, in 2021.

Blackstone also invested in Currencies Direct in 2022, a European-based provider of digital foreign exchange and international payment services to private clients and small- and medium-sized enterprises.

“We have a lot of internal knowledge. This is a global theme, and we have a couple of deals done in the US and Europe, and there is an ecosystem of advisers [within Blackstone]. Although we are going deep on the local with this but also, we could be a little bit different by bringing outside resources,” Sakamoto said. “That is a good mix and that also differentiates us.”

Blackstone will also supplement Sony Payment’s management team with its advisers who will bring in some flair of global expertise. “We had a few advisers who helped us along the way in the transaction and we have good senior advisers with deep experience in the payment space in the US and internationally as well. They will be assisting the management team,” he said.

Both organic and inorganic strategies will be useful in scaling SPSV. “There is attraction from the smaller targets that want to be part of this platform,” Sakamoto explained, including strengthening the management team through filling out high-ranking positions.

In the near term, growth will be focused on scaling SPSV in Japan, but in the long term, Sakamoto expects to “go after some opportunities outside of Japan.”