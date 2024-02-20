Blackstone bets on coffee culture with 7 Brew

'7 Brew is a prime example of a founder-led business that can really benefit from our data and expertise,' said Blackstone's Todd Hirsch.

Nobody ever went broke underestimating the American public’s taste for coffee. Blackstone is the latest PE firm to try to capitalize on the habit.

Earlier in February, Blackstone Growth announced it bought a minority stake in 7 Brew, the hip, fast-paced drive-through chain, from Jimmy John Liautaud, the founder of sandwich chain Jimmy John’s. The deal for the coffee chain based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, is expected to close soon, subject to regulatory approval.

PE Hub spoke to Blackstone senior managing director Todd Hirsch and Blackstone managing director Katie Storer about the firm’s plans for 7 Brew to gain some market share in the crowded coffee space.

Founded in 2017, 7 Brew features creative concoctions with catchy names. Originally, the menu had just seven items, including the Blondie (vanilla and caramel breve), the Brunette (hazelnut and caramel mocha) and the German Chocolate (coconut and caramel mocha). The company added cold brew in 2023.

The drive-through chain has expanded significantly over the past several years. There are now over 190 stands operating across the US. Nearly three years ago, there were just nine units.

“When we identify investment opportunities within Blackstone Growth, one of our key areas of focus is finding great businesses that can benefit from Blackstone’s expertise and global resources,” Hirsch told PE Hub. “7 Brew is a prime example of a founder-led business that can really benefit from our data and expertise – as the largest owner of commercial real estate – in areas like traffic patterns, people flows and [master service agreements].”

‘Come for the coffee, come again for the people’

The competition for coffee customers is hot and getting hotter. A couple of innovations help 7 Brew stand out.

While many drive-throughs have one lane (or two lanes that merge into one), 7 Brew provides two distinct lanes, accelerating the customer service experience.

“The customer service in terms of fast speed is really powerful,” Hirsch said. “And when you combine it with a great product suite of great coffee, it creates a differentiated experience.”

7 Brew leverages the power of people. Members of the “Brew Crew” walk up to customers in their cars and take their orders. There’s no counter or stand separating employees from customers. Orders are made from an iPad, but the process involves more interaction and face-to-face conversations.

Brewing up franchising deals

Blackstone is well-versed in franchises. In 2019, the firm acquired Servpro for a reported $1 billion. And in 2018, the firm exited Hilton Hotels Corporation, realizing a $14 billion profit on its 11-year investment in the hotel franchise.

Storer says there are clear, long-term tailwinds when franchising is paired with the coffee category.

“It’s a large addressable market,” she added. “It’s a pretty habitual, inherently social consumer behavior. As you think about recurring consumer behavior, that doesn’t always exist to this extent in the consumer landscape. But here that habitual kind of routine of coffee each morning or afternoon is embedded in consumers’ daily behavior and is a go-to social experience.”

What’ll you have? PE Hub asked Hirsch and Storer for their go-to orders:

Hirsch’s pick: Cinnamon Roll (white chocolate and brown sugar cinnamon)

Cinnamon Roll (white chocolate and brown sugar cinnamon) Storer’s choice: Smooth 7 (white chocolate and Irish cream breve)

Blackstone’s not the only PE firm betting on 7 Brew. New York-based private equity firm Orangewood Partners told PE Hub in November it has more than 50 franchisee stands in development phase for 7 Brew.