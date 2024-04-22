PE Deals

Blackstone’s Hipgnosis song fund bid ‘avoids legal uncertainty’ around call option

While Blackstone was confident in its contractual position and interests, it made the bid 'because it is the right thing for shareholders and a very fair price for the asset,' said a source close to the situation.

