Charlesbank Capital’s David Katz: RIAs offer compelling risk-adjusted returns

Rise said it will focus on acquiring stakes in high-growth RIAs with assets under management ranging from $1bn to more than $5bn.

Charlesbank Capital Partners invested $250 million in Rise Growth Partners, a company that provides growth-oriented capital to registered investment advisers (RIAs), in part to tap compelling risk-adjusted returns in the wealth management space, according to David Katz, a managing director at the Boston firm.

Charlesbank was also attracted to this sector by growth potential, both organic and inorganic.

Rise will seek to acquire significant minority stakes in high-growth RIAs with assets under management ranging from approximately $1 billion to more than $5 billion.

Its approach is rooted in providing RIAs with growth capital, hands-on operational guidance and acquisition expertise to help these firms transform into the next generation of national wealth management platforms, according to the company.

“RIAs have many attractive attributes,” said Katz. “There is near 100 percent recurring revenue, strong organic growth and a high degree of fragmentation in the market that enables M&A. We believe the risk-adjusted returns in the space are very compelling, especially for high-quality firms that are growing.”

While there are plenty of minority investors in the wealth management ecosystem, Katz said Rise’s approach is unique in that it doesn’t just bring growth capital alone to the table but also deep operational experience and capabilities.

Rise is led by CEO Joe Duran, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who oversaw personal financial management, and other senior managers with deep experience in this sector. “There are 20,000 RIAs out there, and Rise is seeking to support a select group of about five to eight high-quality and growth-minded firms to help them scale,” added Katz.

There are reports that PE firms are looking at partnering with wealth management firms as a way of creating their own distribution channels. However, Katz said this was not the case for Charlesbank. “We underwrote Rise like we would any other new platform investment or management partnership.”

By focusing on high-growth RIAs, Katz said Rise will be able to withstand economic uncertainty in a volatile macroeconomic environment.

“We think investors have realized the attractiveness of the business model and the overall industry. It’s a massive industry,” he said. “There is a real opportunity for growth-minded firms to expand their operations and scale. That runway is decades long.”

Some of the organic strategies to scale Rise will include strengthening digital marketing, attracting top talent, optimizing technology and tapping on referral networks with CPAs, law firms or other specialized employers.

Charlesbank Capital has prior investments in this space that include the Los Angeles-based Lido Advisors.