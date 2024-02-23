Closing deals: 5 PE firms investing in home and commercial door businesses

Wynnchurch Capital, Littlejohn & Co, Platinum Equity, Main Post Partners and Dominus Capital are some of the firms investing in this sector.

New construction and refurbishment of aging home and commercial properties in the US is creating attractive opportunities for companies offering door services. The sector has previously racked up huge profits for private equity investors, including KKR’s investment in CHI Overhead Doors – Buyouts’ Deal of the Year in 2023.

KKR bought CHI in 2015 for about $680 million. By 2022, the company’s EBITDA had grown more than 3.5x on an organic basis, from $61 million to $229 million, while its EBITDA margin improved by over 1,400 basis points, from 20.5 percent to 35 percent.

PE Hub has seen a steady rise in deals focusing on door manufacturing and servicing recently. We rounded up five deals below, starting with the latest.

1. Main Post invests in Highland Arms Enterprises

San Francisco-based Main Post Partners earlier this month invested in Highland Arms Enterprises, a Precision Garage Door Service franchisee operator.

Founded in 2003 by Kevin Spratt, HAE operates in 11 markets across Washington, California, Utah, Idaho and Nevada.

Precision Garage Door Service was acquired by Neighborly in 2020.

“We see a substantial opportunity to support the team to build a premier operating platform within residential services as they accelerate their growth within the Neighborly system,” said Aaron Garcia, a partner at Main Post, in a statement.

2. Dominus Capital-backed Lockmasters acquires JLM

Lockmasters, a portfolio company of Dominus Capital, earlier in February acquired JLM Wholesale, a distributor of commercial door hardware and security services based in Oxford, Michigan.

Lockmasters is a provider of third-party combination locks, tools and hardware to the government and security professional industry.

“The addition of JLM to Lockmasters is part of our buy-and-build strategy,” said Bob Haswell, founding partner at Dominus Capital, in a statement.

JLM was founded in 1984 by Janet Mirku.

3. Platinum Equity-backed Cook & Boardman acquires Discovery Door

The Cook & Boardman Group, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, earlier this month acquired Discovery Door, a Rocklin, California-based hardware and security/systems integrator.

Cook & Boardman is a distributor of commercial doors, frames and hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty products. The company operates a network of more than 70 locations across 21 states and services its customers nationwide.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023 from Littlejohn & Co, which remained a significant minority shareholder.

4. Franchise Equity acquires Precision Garage Door Service franchise operations in Orlando and Ocala

In January, Franchise Equity Partners acquired Precision Garage Door Service franchise operations in Orlando and Ocala, Florida, from Reliable Residential.

“The completion of this deal strengthens our relationship with Precision Garage Door Service and aligns with our goal of establishing a robust foothold in the Florida market,” said Michael Esposito, founding partner of Franchise Equity Partners in a statement.

5. Wynnchurch Capital-backed EMS sells Eastern Architectural Systems unit

Eastern Metal Supply, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, in December exited Eastern Architectural Systems division, a Fort Myers, Florida-based maker of windows and doors, to Cornerstone Building Brands.

EMS is a distributor of aluminum products in the US and Cornerstone Building Brands is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America.

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, Wynnchurch invests in the middle market.