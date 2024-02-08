Closing the books: 5 PE-backed CPA deals

Unity Partners, DFW Capital Partners and Aquiline Capital Partners are among the firms investing in CPAs.

Certified public accountants are in high demand, mainly because of the growing number of complexities and compliance requirements in the services that they offer. CPA is also a field well-known for its war on talent. PE Hub has noted a trend in which private equity firms are also on the hunt for accounting and advisory firms.

We have five recent deals below, including the investment from Hellman & Friedman and Valeas Capital Partners in Baker Tilly.

1. H&F and Valeas invested in Baker Tilly

Hellman & Friedman and Valeas Capital Partners agreed to invest in Baker Tilly, a Chicago-based advisory CPA firm. The transaction is estimated to close in early June 2024.

Baker Tilly is ranked in the top 10 advisory CPA firms in the US, below the top four CPA firms, namely Deloitte, PwC, EY and KPMG, which are focused on large corporations.

This leaves a lot of opportunities for mid-sized businesses, where Baker Tilly is expected to gain more market share.

“We think the mid-market CPA area has really gone through an inflection point of a big evolution from how it used to operate to the next generation of how the businesses will operate, which is partly a shift from a partnership to an equity-based incentive structure,” said Ed Woiteshek, co-founder and managing partner at Valeas. (For more, see PE Hub’s Deep Dive on the deal.)

2. Aquiline Capital Partners invests in LeaseCrunch

New York-headquartered Aquiline Capital Partners in January invested in LeaseCrunch, based in Milwaukee.

LeaseCrunch was founded by a team of former CPAs and accounting auditors in 2016. It optimizes lease accounting processes for CPA firms by automating calculations, a service that allows firms to streamline operations, save time, reduce errors, lower costs and simplify compliance with the new lease accounting standards, according to the company.

“The LeaseCrunch team has built an impressive platform that effectively streamlines lease accounting, enabling CPA firms and corporate leaders to optimize their operations,” said Bruce Crabtree, a principal at Aquiline. “As CPA firms face material talent shortages and growing demand for their services, it is imperative that firms adopt leading software solutions to automate workflows and increase efficiencies.”

3. DFW Capital Partners invests in Harris CPAs

In January, DFW Capital Partners invested in Harris CPAs, a Meridian, Idaho-based provider of accounting services.

Concurrent with DFW’s investment, Michael J O’Donnell, a DFW operating partner, became Harris CPAs CEO.

Harris CPAs is a regional provider of accounting services including audit & assurance, tax, and advisory and consulting.

“We look forward to helping support the vision of the Harris management team to partner with like-minded CPA firms across the country and better address the industry-wide challenges and opportunities of talent support and retention, the rapid evolution and application of technology, and the increasing volume and complexity of client demand for high-quality accounting and advisory services,” said Brett Prager, a partner at DFW.

4. Unity Partners-backed NDH acquires Jain & Jain

NDH, a portfolio company of Unity Partners, in January acquired Jain & Jain, a Houston-based tax and accounting firm.

Chicago-based NDH is an accounting business.

“We believe the addition of Jain & Jain to the NDH platform is a great opportunity to leverage NDH’s resources and expertise to help an already successful business offer an even better experience to its clients and employees,” said Peter Cozzi, team lead at Unity Partners.

5. Pamlico invests in Your Part-Time Controller

In November, Pamlico Capital announced its investment in Your Part-Time Controller, a Philadelphia-based accounting firm.

Pamlico is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Your Part-Time Controller, is a financial service provider for the nonprofit sector.

“YPTC is a unique and impressive company, and we are proud to partner with its entire team to advance the achievement of their important mission to build stronger nonprofits,” said Andrew Tindel, a principal at Pamlico, who will join the YPTC board of directors alongside his colleagues Scott Stevens and Kaitlyn Cacioppo.