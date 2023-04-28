Cooling off: 7 PE-backed HVAC deals heat up as summer nears

'The HVAC industry is a highly fragmented market that represents a $30bn market,' said Rajiv Sheth, principal at Investcorp.

For many, the spring season is one of the best times of the year because of its moderate temperatures. But it is also a reminder that summer is around the corner, so it serves as a prompt to kick-start preparations for the upcoming hot temperatures, including acquiring, testing, repairing and installing AC units and other air conditioning equipment. The fast-growing HVAC business is increasingly regarded as a non-discretionary expenditure, the sector is highly fragmented and its business model generates recurring revenues, PE firms have told us.

Throughout March and April, PE Hub has seen a slew of PE investments into the HVAC space. Below we have rounded up seven deals, starting with the most recent.

1. Sound Partners buys Marathon HVAC Services, then acquires two add-ons

In mid-April, lower mid-market PE firm Sound Partners acquired Los Angeles-based Marathon HVAC Service.

Later in the month, Marathon acquired two founder-owned HVAC firms: Los Angeles-based SoCal HVAC Specialist Heating & Air Conditioning and Las Vegas-based Aloha Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration.

“These acquisitions showcase our ability to scale outstanding businesses like Marathon, while maintaining strong cultural values and the legacy of the founders,” said Zepher Loesch, founder of Venice, California-based Sound Partners. “We believe that this strategic expansion will greatly enhance Marathon’s ability to serve homeowners in Southern California, and we look forward to supporting the company’s growth.”

2. Odyssey-backed Service Champions buys Fetch-A-Tech

Service Champions, a portfolio company of New York-headquartered Odyssey Investment Partners, in April agreed to acquire Fetch-A-Tech Plumbing Heating Air, a Las Vegas-based HVAC company.

Orange County, California-based Service Champions is a provider of plumbing, heating and air conditioning services.

The acquisition is part of the company’s growth strategy to scale its footprint in other cities and states throughout the country, said Frank DiMarco, Service Champions’ chief executive, in a statement.

3. Trinity Hunt invests in Alliance Group

Dallas-based Trinity Hunt Partners earlier in April made a majority investment in Alliance Group, a Vermont-based provider of commercial HVAC services.

Both organic and inorganic strategies are on the table to scale Alliance Group, said Garrett Greer, a partner at Trinity Hunt, in a statement. “We look forward to scaling the business through strategic acquisitions across the US and supporting management as they continue to execute on organic growth initiatives.”

4. Investcorp backs Shearer Supply

Rajiv Sheth, a principal at Investcorp, told PE Hub in a recent interview that warmer temperatures, especially in the southwestern region, along with the growing population, market fragmentation and the opportunity to penetrate new markets, are some of the attributes that attracted Investcorp to acquire Shearer Supply, an HVAC equipment distributor based in Dallas.

“We are excited for this partnership as the HVAC industry is a highly fragmented market that represents a $30 billion market,” he said.

Shearer was founded in 1983 and has grown to be one of the largest independent distributors of HVAC equipment in the US, serving more than 5,500 customers from 22 branches across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee and Louisiana, the company said.

Sheth said that new regulations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal that will restrict the use of super-polluting hydrofluorocarbons in certain products and equipment where more climate-friendly alternatives are available will increase demand for the business.

5. Graycliff Partners invests in Republic Electric Company

In March, Graycliff Partners, a New York-based PE firm, invested in Republic Electric Company, a Davenport, Iowa-based distributor of HVAC and electrical equipment-related components for use in residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Republic was founded in 1916 and serves more than 1,000 customers from five locations across Iowa and Illinois.

“We’re excited to partner with the Republic team to support existing initiatives and capitalize on growth opportunities, while prioritizing the exceptional customer-oriented culture that has been the cornerstone of the company’s strong reputation in the region for over 100 years,” said Brandon Martindale, a partner at Graycliff, in a statement.

6. Palladin Consumer Retail Partners-backed Southeast Mechanical acquires Carolina Comfort

Southeast Mechanical, a portfolio company of Boston-based Palladin Consumer Retail Partners, acquired Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning, an HVAC firm based in Wilkesboro, North Carolina in March.

The acquisition is expected to expand South Mechanical’s footprint west of Winston-Salem, said Hugh Elks, president of Southeast Mechanical, in a statement.

7. Huron Capital-backed Exigent acquires JPG and ThermaServe

Also in March, Exigent, a portfolio company of Huron Capital, a Detroit-based PE firm, acquired HVAC firms JPG Plumbing & Mechanical Services Inc and ThermaServe Inc.

JPG is a plumbing and mechanical service company based in Jessup, Maryland, while ThermaServe is a mechanical service company in Jacksonville, Florida.

The investment will scale Exigent’s footprint in Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia area, new locations in the Southeast, and open additional service capabilities across the platform, said Huron partner Scott Hauncher, in a statement.

“Selectively targeting highly accretive opportunities in relevant markets to our ongoing operations is a hallmark of our ExecFactor platform planning and will support Exigent’s scale and growth,” said Hauncher.