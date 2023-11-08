CORE Industrial to bolster recent Century Box acquisition with add-on

'The packaging and folding carton market has been one of CORE’s thematic verticals due to the sector’s strong underlying industry fundamentals, growth outlook and fragmentation,' said John May.

Dealmaking in the consumer packaging space was slow for much of 2023, but there is an expectation for the market to thaw as we head into 2024. PE Hub has learned that later this morning, CORE Industrial Partners plans to announce that it has completed the add-on acquisition of General Converting, a provider of premium folding cartons for well-known brands in the food, confectionary and consumer markets.

The add-on acquisition follows CORE’s platform investment in Century Box earlier in November. Century Box is a provider of folding cartons for store-brand food and consumer products and is headquartered in Methuen, Massachusetts.

“Since inception, the packaging and folding carton market has been one of CORE’s thematic verticals due to the sector’s strong underlying industry fundamentals, growth outlook and fragmentation,” CORE managing partner John May told PE Hub. “CORE has spent significant time and research on the folding carton and packaging space.”

Based in Chicago, CORE is a manufacturing, industrial technology and industrial services-focused private equity firm. General Converting is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and has worked in packaging with several CPG brands including candy brands Skittles and Trolli and microphone manufacturer Shure.

May said that General Converting became available last summer through Mesirow, an investment bank that CORE knows well. “CORE had separately been in contact more than four years ago, tracking the Century Box opportunity, and proactively contacting the business around the time General Converting came to market,” May adds. “CORE saw a compelling opportunity to combine two highly complementary businesses and form a new folding carton platform.”

The firm is looking for add-ons that add capacity through existing or new folding carton capabilities and target attractive end markets in either existing categories such as food, confectionery and consumer or new packaging categories such as pharmaceutical or personal care to continue the growth trajectory of the company.

There’s also interest in finding add-ons that bring in new customers and finding locations that enhance Century Box’s national footprint with a focus on adding to Southwest and West Coast locations.

“CORE plans to continue adding complementary businesses to the combined Century Box and General Converting platform to build a nationwide presence in the folding carton space,” Said May. “CORE believes it can leverage its prior packaging expertise to create a much larger player in the space.”

May said that dealmaking in the consumer packaging industry continues to be driven by factors such as the folding carton industry increasing focus on sustainability, recycling and innovation. Consumer tastes are also shifting away from plastic to paper packaging and also they are willing to pay for more sustainable packaging materials.

CORE has worked in the packaging space in the past. Previously, the firm built MedLit Solutions, a full-service provider of pharmaceutical packaging, labeling and printing solutions. CORE first acquired Raleigh, North Carolina-based TCG Legacy in October 2020. TCG is a marketing services provider specializing in printing and packaging.

In July of 2021, CORE combined TCG Legacy with MedLit Graphics, a provider of pharmaceutical secondary packaging and labeling solutions based in New Jersey, into MedLit Solutions. CORE sold MedLit Solutions to Resource Label Group in October of 2022.

May said during CORE’s ownership it partnered with the founders of both businesses and executed on strategic initiatives, including extensive commercial integration and capacity expansion, among others, to significantly scale the business.

Consumer packaging deals are expected to pick up in 2024, said William Blair’s Brian Flynn in a recent PE Hub interview.