Court Square to launch review of Advanced Diabetes Supply sale, sources say

PE interest in continuous glucose monitoring device makers has picked up, with Highland Capital, One Equity Partners and Blackstone investing.

Court Square Capital Management is prepping to launch a sale process for Advanced Diabetes Supply Company, three sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub. ADS is one of the three largest distributors of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices in the US.

The New York-based healthcare-focused PE sponsor is in the early stages of reviewing interest in ADS and recently engaged Houlihan Lokey as its sellside adviser for the company, sources said.

Advanced Diabetes Supply, based in Carlsbad, California, was formed in 2002 and distributes durable medical equipment for diabetes that include CGMs, insulin pumps, lancets and InPen, a smartphone-equipped home glucose reader.

ADS is being marketed off of $100 million in EBITDA generated for 2023, sources said. Based on a fragmented public market for CGM products, the company could generate bids valued between 12x and 15x the company’s trailing EBITDA, pegging the company at up to a $1.5 billion valuation.

Upper mid-market and large-cap PE sponsors could show interest in the company, as well as strategic buyers, though one of the sources said the sponsor-led premium for the business may limit its appeal to strategic buyers.

Highland Capital Management, sponsor of ADS’s main competitor CCS Medical, is one such investor that could show interest in acquiring one of its peers. (CCS tested the market in 2020 but remains owned by Highland.)

Court Square and Houlihan Lokey declined to comment for this article.

The CGM market is currently valued at $4.6 billion and is projected to grow at 7.19 percent CAGR for the next few years, as Medicare reimbursements and cost drivers coming down have contributed to strong growth channels for the market, according to Grand View Research.

Obesity is a contributor to an increase in CGM products as diabetes continues to plight younger populations. According to the World Health Organization, in 2022 the number of obese individuals worldwide exceeded 1 billion, including 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents and 39 million children.

Private equity investments in companies active in the CGM market have picked up over the last few years.

In 2022, ICG-backed Seaway Plastics Engineering bought MME, which makes glucose monitoring equipment.

In 2020, Blackstone invested $337 million in Medtronic to increase R&D in diabetes.

Also in 2020, One Equity Partners invested in AdaptHealth, which provides CGMs, among other products.