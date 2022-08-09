D-Wave Quantum goes public on NYSE after merging with SPAC DPCM Capital

As part of the merger, Emil Michael, CEO and Chairman of DPCM Capital, joins D-Wave Quantum’s board of directors

D-Wave Systems, a Vancouver-based quantum computing systems, software and services provider, has completed its merger with blank-check company DPCM Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new business, D-Wave Quantum, began trading August 8, 2022 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols “QBTS” and “QBTS WS.”.

“From its inception more than 20 years ago, D-Wave has focused on delivering quantum computing products and services that provide the fastest path to practical, real-world applications with customer value,” said Alan Baratz, CEO, D-Wave Quantum, in a statement. “Today marks a significant milestone in our journey, as we embark on our next phase as a publicly-traded company. Through this Business Combination, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth strategy, using capital raised through the Business Combination along with our new access to the public markets to advance the production of our quantum computing solutions and continue to unlock the power of quantum computing to benefit business and society.”

CEO Alan Baratz will continue to lead the D-Wave’s operations. As part of the merger, Emil Michael, CEO and Chairman of DPCM Capital, joins D-Wave Quantum’s board of directors.

D-Wave systems are being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory. With the Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence based near Vancouver, Canada, D-Wave’s U.S. operations are based in Palo Alto, Calif.