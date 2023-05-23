Demand for fertility services boosted Ovation’s growth under MSCP

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, buoyed by the growing demand for fertility services, achieved a compounded annual revenue growth rate of above 20 percent in about three years during the hold of Ovation Fertility, Steve Rodgers, the firm’s managing director and head of healthcare, told PE Hub. MSCP sold the company to US Fertility, which is backed by Amulet Capital Partners, in April.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Ovation is a provider of fertility laboratory services, including in-vitro fertilization (IVF), genetic testing, egg and embryo storage and other services for the fertility industry.

These sectors represent a multi-billion dollar industry. For example, MSCP team said it did a market study in 2019 that found that as of 2018, the US IVF market represented a $4.7 billion market that was expected to grow at a 10 percent CAGR for the following five years. This implies a market size of around $7.6 billion by 2023.

MSCP, which is the mid-market focused private equity team within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, invested in Ovation in June 2019.

“Infertility is a problem that a significant number of families face, and there are several additional trends that are accelerating leading to growth in the IVF market,” he added.

The industry has multiple characteristics. They include factors like families attempting to have children later, increasing obesity, improved technology that lowers the cost and improving awareness of alternatives, and more non-traditional families wanting to raise children.

In growing Ovation, MSCP focused on both M&A as well as organic strategies.

Rodgers said the firm completed four acquisitions during its hold period. The company partnered with Northeastern Reproductive Medicine for a new laboratory location in Vermont and The Fertility Center for a new laboratory location in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“The industry is fragmented and well positioned for consolidation, and there are a number of attractive ancillary services that are important parts of the fertility journey such as genetic testing, storage and surrogacy,” he said, adding that, “our platform benefited from offering the ancillary services to both our own partner physicians and non-affiliated fertility groups.”

Among other organic strategies, MSCP recruited “a strong” senior management team with experience building businesses. It also strengthened the operating team within MSCP to focus on driving efficiency, making use of Ovation’s scale to improve sourcing and procurement.

Ovation also implemented a new IT system and helped the company take advantage of its data, which was used to improve outcomes and access, said Rodgers. “Finally, we were also able to support critical clinical research, which will advance fertility science and support Ovation’s position as an industry thought leader.”

MSCP also has grown the business with an eye toward it functioning more like a retail business.

But the pandemic brought challenges to the healthcare industry and some of those affected the fertility industry. “Despite being almost entirely shut down for six weeks, our business was quite resilient during covid,” he said. “In 2020 we performed in line with our original budget. It is a testament to the resiliency of the business and how important this service is for people who are really interested in building a family.”

New Owner

USF, a Rockville, Maryland-based fertility practice that is backed by Amulet Capital Partners, is the new owner of Ovation. The deal avoided pricing issues because of the resiliency of the service.

Rodgers said the two organizations share many things in common. Both businesses are dedicated to clinical research, with professionals actively publishing research, and the merger of the two organizations will bolster those efforts.

“The approach to clinical quality as sort of the North Star of the business was uniform across both USF and Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Everyone at Ovation is very excited about the possibilities and the ability to accelerate this important mission.”