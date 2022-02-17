Dominus Capital taps Evans as operating partner

Dominus Capital has hired Cameron Evans as an operating partner. Most recently, Evans was president and CEO of Niteo Products.

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Dominus Capital (“Dominus”) is pleased to announce the addition of Cameron Evans as an Operating Partner. Mr. Evans was most recently President and CEO of Niteo Products (“Niteo”), a premier formulator, manufacturer and marketer of automotive fragrance, appearance, performance and maintenance chemical products under several leading brands. Previously, Mr. Evans was the President of Red Line Synthetic Oil Corp. (“Red Line”), a leading branded manufacturer and marketer of ultra-premium synthetic lubricants and performance chemicals used by automobile and motorcycle enthusiasts, and amateur and professional racing teams. Red Line was acquired in 2013 by Dominus portfolio company Spectrum Lubricants. Spectrum Lubricants is the leading formulator, blender, packager, and distributor of specialty lubricants to the outdoor power equipment and recreational marine industries. Spectrum was sold to Phillips 66 in 2014 and Mr. Evans served as a Director of Marketing and Business Development with Red Line and Phillips 66 until joining Niteo in 2017. Mr. Evans received a BA from San Diego State University. He will work with Dominus in the specialty chemical, distribution, packaging, and automotive aftermarket industries.

About Dominus Capital: Based in New York, Dominus Capital is a leading middle-market private equity investment firm that focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments in family-owned and founder-operated companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. Recently named one of the top 50 middle market private equity firms, Dominus takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus team have executed more than 80 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.