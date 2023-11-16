Drug development: 10 PE-backed deals show interest in clinical trials

NMS Capital, QHP Capital, VSS Capital, and FFL Partners are some of the firms persuing opportunities in clinical trials.

Clinical research is increasingly catching the interest of private equity investors. PE Hub has seen a flurry of deals involving clinical research sites and contract research organizations (which provide clinical trial management services) and there are several reasons for this, according to analysis from investment bank Harris Williams.

“Clinical trial sites are positioned for sustained growth due to an expanding US pre-clinical pipeline, a steady rise in pharmaceutical R&D spend, and increasing trial complexity. With these drivers in place, the estimated $16 billion US clinical trial site market is expected to grow at 6.8% CAGR through 2025,” a report from Harris Williams earlier in the year noted.

The enduring trends, growth trajectory and fragmentation of clinical trial sites have caught the eye of investors, resulting in a flurry of high-profile M&A activity, added the report.

In a follow up interview this week, Paul Hepper, Harris Williams’ managing director, Healthcare & Life Sciences Group, said the sector is likely to see increased activity in 2024. “Private equity brings liquidity and a growth mindset to these businesses,” he said. Access to capital helps CROs and other pharma services businesses get more out of all the growth levers outlined above: tech enablement, developing new services and expanding into new geographies, he added. “It’s a model we’ve seen generate outsized returns time and again, and we’ll be seeing more of it in 2024.”

Below PE Hub rounded up 10 deals in this space, starting with the most recent.

1. NMS Capital-backed Flourish Research acquires Merritt Island Medical Research

Flourish Research, a portfolio company of NMS Capital, earlier this week acquired Merritt Island Medical Research, a Florida based clinical neuroscience-focused research site.

MIMR was founded in 2015 by Dr. Gregory Kirk, and co-founders Chelsea and Joshua Mabry.

Back in September, Flourish Research acquired Valley Clinical Trials, a clinical research site with three locations in California that specialize in cardiology, metabolic and related therapeutic areas.

Flourish Research is a provider of clinical trials with multiple locations in the US.

“The partnership with Valley is strategic on multiple fronts, it represents Flourish’s entry to the West Coast, strengthens our competencies in a key indication, and builds on our focus of serving diverse populations,” said Luis Gonzalez, NMS Capital partner.

2. QHP Capital acquired Applied StemCell

Raleigh, North Carolina-based QHP Capital acquired Applied StemCell, a California-based cell and gene therapy CRO/CDMO focused on supporting the research community and biotechnology industry in developing and manufacturing cell and gene products.

“Accelerating pre-clinical research and enabling manufacturing economies of scale are some of the biggest challenges facing the future of the regenerative medicine market,” said Matt Jenkins and Jeff Edwards, partners at QHP Capital in a statement.

3. VSS Capital invests in Eximia Research Network

New York headquartered VSS Capital earlier in October made a growth capital investment in Eximia Research Network, a multi-therapeutic, clinical trial research company based in Dover, Delaware. Eximia serves pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies and contract research organizations.

Eximia also formed a strategic partnership with Sundance Clinical Research, a St Louis-based research site, as part of the transaction.

4. Avante backs New Harbor’s buyout of Monroe Biomedical Research

In September, Avante Capital Partners provided a debt and equity investment to support New Harbor Capital‘s acquisition of Monroe Biomedical Research, a North Carolina-based clinical research site.

New Harbor Capital is based in Chicago.

“Partnering with New Harbor Capital and being a part of the journey with Monroe Biomedical Research is a testament to our commitment to backing transformative healthcare initiatives,” said Paul Hayama, a partner at Avante Capital Partners. “MBR’s expertise in conducting clinical trials and successfully recruiting patient populations for top-tier pharma and biotech companies is unparalleled, and we are excited to play a role in their next phase of growth and innovation.”

5. Surge Private Equity invests in Elite Clinical Network

Dallas-based Surge Private Equity has made an investment in Elite Clinical Network, which operates clinical research sites throughout California, Arizona, and Nevada, in a transaction valued at $200 million.

“With a very high new site launch growth rate, multi-decade customer relationships, strong industry tailwinds, and a significant diversified backlog, ECN is well positioned to continue its expansion as a dominant player in the clinical trial industry,” said Sanjay Gulati, a principal at Surge.

6. Havencrest Capital Management invests in Tekton

In September, Dallas-headquartered Havencrest Capital Management made a majority investment in Tekton Research, an Austin-based clinical trial site network.

Founded in 2006, Tekton conducts clinical trials across several therapeutic areas, including vaccines and infectious disease, neurology, endocrinology, immunology and dermatology, among others.

“Tekton is a market leader in patient access, enrollment and retention, thanks largely to the dedication of its superb principal investigators and clinical research coordinators,” said Dylan C Erdle, a principal of Havencrest. “We are honored to support this team as Tekton continues its growth into new embedded sites and therapeutic areas.”

7. FFL Partners invests in Johnson County Clin-Trials

San Francisco-based FFL Partners in August completed its investment in Johnson County Clin-Trials, a Lenexa, Kansas-based provider of clinical trials.

Founded in 2005, JCCT specializes in Phase I – IV clinical trials, encompassing both healthy volunteers and special populations. The company has done approximately 300 clinical trials where it engaged over 15,000 study participants.

8. Trinity Hunt Partners invests in Centricity Research

Back in May, Trinity Hunt Partners made a majority investment in Centricity Research, a clinical research services provider based in Columbus, Georgia and Toronto.

Centricity Research was formed in 2021 through the integration of multiple clinical research businesses across North America. It says it has completed more than 2,500 studies and has over 100 FDA and Health Canada Drug Approvals.

“The clinical research industry is highly fragmented, and clinical trials are becoming increasingly complex for sponsors and CROs to execute,” said John Oakes, principal at Trinity Hunt. “Trinity Hunt recognizes the opportunity these market dynamics present for the growth of a leading organization like Centricity, and we are committed to collaborating with its outstanding team across North America to continue to scale the business as a market leader in the clinical research space.”

9. Amulet scoops up Alliance Clinical Network

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Amulet Capital Partners back in May acquired Dallas-based Alliance Clinical Network, a clinical site platform. ACN was founded in 2014.

“For prominent sponsors, ACN’s scalable, technology-driven approach has established the platform as a partner of choice with exceptional on-site expertise and a patient-centric focus that consistently drives successful outcomes,” said Nick Amigone, a partner at Amulet.

10. BPOC launches Atlas Clinical Research

Chicago-based BPOC in April launched Atlas Clinical Research, a therapeutically driven site network led by Mark Scullion, an experienced pharmaceutical executive.

As part of the investment, Atlas formed a strategic partnership with Rochester Clinical Research, a New York-based site that has conducted more than 1,000 clinical trials involving 55,000 study volunteers.

“Clinical trials are becoming more complex and expensive, causing contract research organizations (CROs) and pharmaceutical sponsors to favor higher quality sites that have a track record of successfully enrolling patients in studies,” Troy Phillips, BPOC partner told PE Hub at the time. “Pharmaceutical companies would prefer to contract for studies with fewer entities who can deliver quality and speed across numerous locations while still delivering on enrollment targets.”