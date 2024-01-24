ECP-backed Triple Oak seeks to develop complex wind projects

ECP bought Triple Oak Power from EnCap Investments and other investors in a deal announced earlier in January.

For more than a decade, most US wind farms have been developed in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Southwest Power Pool markets. Energy Capital Partners took a different route when it recently acquired a company focused on the western and upper Midwest markets, ECP partner Schuyler Coppedge told PE Hub.

In a deal announced earlier in January, ECP bought Triple Oak Power from EnCap Investments and other investors.

ECP is an experienced investor in wind projects with a track record dating back to 2007. The firm opted to partner with a developer not afraid of projects that are complex and involve complicated permits and regulations for development and construction. The Triple Oak management team previously developed wind farms in multiple states for Avangrid Renewables.

“We’re generally looking for projects with more complexity and while [Triple Oak’s] existing 8GW pipeline will be the primary thrust of development activity, we and the team are also eager to explore brownfield growth initiatives, such as repowerings or interconnection-related transmission strategies,” Coppedge said.

Repowering is a term for replacing outdated wind turbines with modern and updated components, and typically involves a full or partial repowering of the wind farm’s tower components.

Sale process

As reported by PE Hub, Marathon Capital launched a sale process for the sponsor-backed wind development company in early summer 2023, as sources told this publication that the three-year old company was an attractive target for another PE sponsor or fund group.

Coppedge confirmed PE Hub’s reporting that ECP was among a group of potential buyers including about a half dozen other firms that were interested in acquiring the nascent development company, formed in 2020 by power industry alums Jesse Gronner and Ken Labeja.

Coppedge said ECP got engaged directly through Marathon Capital in mid-summer 2023, at which point ECP was introduced to the target’s management team and sponsor as part of the investment bank-run process, and a relationship developed from there. “When we got together with Jesse, Labeja and the team, there was an immediate synergy of philosophy and approach. It was clear that we had a similar set of ideals from the get go,” he said.

Currently, Triple Oak has six advanced stage projects out of an 8GW development pipeline in the WECC and MISO markets but no operational projects.

Its business model is to “develop and flip,” an industry term used to define projects developed to a pre-commercial operating status and then selling them.

Triple Oak is primarily focused on greenfield development opportunities. Coppedge said the company will be “selectively acquisitive” for brownfield projects, including wind project repowerings or transmission upgrade projects in regions with existing project development activity.

Coppedge called Triple Oak a natural extension of ECP’s realized investments in two historic portfolio companies, NextLight Renewables and Terra-Gen.

ECP sold NextLight to First Solar for $285 million in 2009, after a two-year hold period.

In mid-2021, ECP arranged a $1.2 billion recapitalization of Terra-Gen, after selling a 50 percent stake in the company to First Sentier Investors in two transactions from early 2021. Following the recap, Terra-Gen’s focus expanded from pure-play wind to include solar and energy storage development.

In September, ECP, based in Summit, New Jersey, announced it is being acquired by Bridgepoint Capital, based in London, for about $1 billion. (Note: Bridgepoint is the owner of PEI Group, the publisher of PE Hub.)