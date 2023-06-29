EQT-backed Kodiak debuts IPO

The stock began trading June 29, 2023 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "KGS."

Kodiak Gas Services Inc, which is backed by EQT, has gone public after pricing its 16 million shares at $16 per share. The stock began trading June 29, 2023 on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “KGS.”

Based in Montgomery, Texas, Kodiak is a provider of natural gas contract compression services.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Barclays are serving as the lead underwriters.

EQT acquired Kodiak in February 2019.

Kodiak was founded in 2011.

Founded in 1994, EQT is headquartered in Stockholm. Its funds invest in private equity, infrastructure, real estate, growth equity, and venture capital in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.