EQT’s Alex Darden: Private capital has a huge role to play in the transition to net zero

EQT launched its North American operations 15 years ago when the Stockholm-based private equity firm opened an office in White Plains, New York. Alex Darden has been with the firm since then and helped open the office back in 2008. Darden serves as partner, head of EQT Infrastructure Advisory Team, Americas, and president of EQT Partners. PE Hub asked Darden about the firm’s infrastructure investing in 2023 and about his outlook for 2024. The interview is part of PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders.

What were the three most significant North American investments made by EQT in 2023, and why were they significant?

EQT Infrastructure VI acquired Madison Energy Infrastructure (MEI) based on the thesis that distributed generation will play a critical role in the energy transition and will grow four-fold in the next decade. MEI supports the transition to reliable renewable energy for commercial and industrial customers (some of the largest energy consumers in the US) and is a critical addition to EQT’s renewable energy portfolio as we continue to help drive the energy transition forward.

EQT Infrastructure VI acquired Lazer Logistics, the leading provider of outsourced yard management services in North America. We see yard management is mission critical because yard inefficiencies ripple through the supply chain, halting production and delaying transportation at great cost. Lazer is the only nationwide provider of outsourced yard management services, which will play an even more critical role amid tailwinds like nearshoring.

EQT Active Core Infrastructure announced its first investment this year, acquiring Radius Global Infrastructure (formerly NASDAQ:RADI), alongside the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. Radius’s portfolio includes mobile towers and other digital network assets, including data centers and switches. We see these sites as the “4th grid” (after electric, water and gas), providing an essential service to society. The deal was valued at approximately $3 billion, reportedly the second-largest US deal by a European firm in 2023.

How is the acquisition of Heritage Environmental Services (announced earlier in December) emblematic of EQT’s investment thesis in North America, and what are the growth plans for the company, including add-on deals?

This investment aligns directly with EQT’s thematic approach of investing in businesses that provide essential environmental services to society. We have deep experience in the environmental services space, and Heritage Environmental Services (HES) aligns with similar thematic investments around the world, including Covanta and Cirba in the US, Encyclis in the UK, and Saur, Recover and Desotec in Europe.

HES is the third-largest vertically integrated provider of industrial waste management in the US. HES’s assets are mission-critical infrastructure, which will help unlock incremental industrial production in the US in a sustainable manner. HES’s services offer total elimination of waste from the environment, enabling safe and sustainable industrial manufacturing and production, including waste output from the energy transition economy. As a firm helping to drive that transition, EQT wants to ensure the most responsible and sustainable solutions for managing the waste these processes produce. We believe HES provides the last line of defense for the environment.

EQT will partner with HES to continue differentiating its service offerings, with a focus on innovation and sustainable services. EQT is committed to growing HES’s team, realizing near-term operational upgrades, enhancing customer partnerships and building greater trust with HES’s industrial customers. Our value creation plan includes both organic and inorganic growth.

What were the biggest dealmaking challenges you faced in 2023, and how did you meet them?

The macro environment continues to be characterized by uncertainty and short-term headwinds. Larger, proven firms with deep, global relationships are the ones able to get deals done these days, and generally only for the best companies. Interest rates, labor shortages and inflation have all played a role in the uncertainty around any investment, both in terms of deal execution, ability to execute operationally driven value creation plans and, ultimately, returns.

However, the market opportunity for infrastructure is better than it’s ever been. As an established, global infrastructure investor that launched our first infrastructure fund 15 years ago, EQT is seeing massive tailwinds from both the global energy transition and exponentially growing digital demands.

Infrastructure is inherently designed to withstand these types of environments. EQT’s strategies are based on focused investment theses supported by long-term tailwinds, investing in capital-intensive, industry-leading companies with significant barriers to entry, the ability to pass through inflation and higher costs, and downside-protection.

What’s your overall dealmaking outlook for 2024?

I’m very optimistic about 2024. I think it will be a good year for deals, especially as we get into the second half.

The investment environment is also becoming more favorable generally. Inflation is subsiding, interest rates have likely peaked, and capital needs will be a catalyst for activity.

Which infrastructure subsectors will provide the most opportunity for EQT in 2024 and why?

In infrastructure, we’re focused on energy, environmental services, digital, and logistics, which are supported by strong medium- to long-term trends: the energy transition, push for zero-waste-to-landfill, a more connected society, growing demands for data storage and transition, nearshoring, and ecommerce.

EQT takes an active ownership approach, where we deploy our business model, including our in-house digital and sustainability teams, to drive the development of the companies in our portfolio. As such, we generally need significant influence over governance to drive that change.

What are the challenges and opportunities in PE investment in the energy transition for 2024?

The transition to net zero will require an additional $1 trillion to $3.5 trillion in annual capital investment through 2050 globally. Despite significant investment in energy generation, the pace of renewable installation needs to accelerate by 2-4x in most countries to be on track to meet net-zero commitments by 2030.

Private capital has a huge role to play in developing the solutions to help deliver this transition. Structural drivers, such as the investment gap due to underinvestment from constrained public sectors, coupled with strong public policy support for private investment, are behind this trend.

EQT is investing behind sub-sectors supporting this transition – some examples in our US portfolio include Cypress Creek Renewables and Madison Energy Infrastructure (energy generation, distribution, storage), First Student (decarbonization of transport), and Covanta, Cirba and Heritage Environmental Services (circular economy).

What are the challenges and opportunities in PE investment in US infrastructure in 2024?

In addition to the opportunities outlined above, I expect to see opportunities to execute carve-outs of critical assets from corporates seeking to raise capital by selling non-strategic subsidiaries or looking to defray capital demands related to growing but capital-intensive subsidiaries.

In terms of challenges, we’re keeping an eye on an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment, which brings significant and unpredictable risk.

How is legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law affecting EQT Infrastructure’s dealmaking? What about the upcoming US presidential election?

We don’t want to bet on companies that are reliant on government subsidies or have “stroke of pen” risk. So, legislation like the IRA and BIL can certainly be beneficial. But the rollout of renewables is no longer reliant on government policy, or who is in office. It is a critical infrastructure need that is competitive and will be rolled out regardless of administration.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

The end of the election cycle! There are some significant issues to deal with in the US – from international trade and credit markets to major societal shifts like the energy transition and aging population. Stability and consistency are valuable in our line of work.

For more on EQT, see PE Hub’s previous interview with Darden:

Renewable investments will thrive in a tight macroeconomic environment: EQT partner Darden

For more of PE Hub’s ongoing series of Q&As with private equity thought leaders, see: