EQT’s Alex Greenbaum: Digital connectivity will drive increased demand for Radius’ sites

In September, Stockholm-based EQT and Montreal-headquartered Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP) completed their $3 billion take-private buyout of Radius Global Infrastructure, a Philadelphia-based company that leases cell sites to wireless-tower companies and mobile network operators. EQT is the majority shareholder.

To find out about EQT’s plans for the company, PE Hub caught up with Alex Greenbaum, a New York-based partner and head of the firm’s Active Core Infrastructure Fund.

How did you identify Radius Global Infrastructure and how does this deal represent EQT’s investment thesis?

We met the Radius team over three years ago when they went public, and we built a relationship with the senior management team over the subsequent years. During this time, we were able to watch the Radius team execute on their growth strategy and see how the company’s contract structures performed under various market conditions, such as the recent period of higher inflation rates.

EQT’s Active Core Infrastructure Fund is focused on compounding long-term, inflation-protected returns. Radius is an excellent fit, because it’s a business that owns critical infrastructure sites that we believe will be in high demand for decades to come and benefits from a high degree of inflation-linkage in its revenue contracts. Additionally, the company typically benefits from a triple-net lease contract structure, which insulates it from negative swings in electric utility, property tax and other operating costs of its assets.

What is driving demand for Radius’ business model?

Today Radius owns both mobile tower sites and other digital network asset sites, such as data centers, telecom network switches and fiber aggregation points (PoPs). EQT sees these forms of infrastructure as the “fourth grid” (after electric, water and gas), providing an absolutely essential service to society. Radius’ triple-net lease site ownership model insulates it from much of the commercial and technological risk that can exist in certain aspects of digital infrastructure because Radius typically only invests in operating, cash- flowing assets which are currently in service providing essential telecom services to the network.

The industry started because early cellular operators and tower developers lacked capital and used ground leases as a way to reduce their development costs. There is an ongoing and natural evolution of the industry as network operators first separated their active radio equipment from their towers; similarly a separation of the towers from the tower sites allows for specialized operators to add focused value and to match the risk profile of these assets with the right form and cost of capital.

What’s the growth strategy for Radius?

Radius’ portfolio was strategically built based on strong customer relationships at critical network sites.

We believe that these critical network sites, where the communications grid “comes together,” will offer opportunities to develop new services for our customers. As an increasing amount of data demand moves towards the mobile edge of the network, Radius’ portfolio will be a key lynchpin in providing these services. Additionally, we hope to invest alongside our customers by providing renewable power and battery back-up solutions to help our partners achieve their net-zero energy targets.

We intend to leverage EQT’s strong presence and relationships across Europe to further expand the business and build long-term partnerships. We will also partner Radius’ best-in-class technical capabilities with EQT’s in-house digital team and big data and machine learning platform, Motherbrain, to help drive improvements to the operating efficiency and effectiveness of Radius’ global acquisitions team. (For more on Motherbrain, see PE Hub Europe’s interview with Alexandra Lutz.)

What are the opportunities to expand Radius into other areas?

Today Radius primarily owns sites underneath mobile network infrastructure (e.g. mobile towers), but the company has also made significant investments in other digital network assets such as data centers, in-building distributed antenna systems, small cells and fiber aggregation or PoP sites.

We believe that, as society’s need for digital connectivity continues to grow, there will be an increasing appreciation for the importance of the critical links in the telecom grid. The next generation of use cases, such as increased cloud computing, artificial intelligence, augmented reality/virtual reality, driverless cars and the internet of things, all need data to be transmitted to mobile users at higher speeds and lower latency. This will drive increased demand for access to Radius’ sites at the telecom network’s edge.

Radius has strong barriers to entry across its existing portfolio given the high cost and significant permitting required to develop new mobile towers and other digital network assets. Once built, these assets are highly integrated into the telecom network and are mission-critical to the operations of these networks.

How does the current state of the economy affect your plans for the investment?

One of the aspects we really like about this business is that it offers strong inflation protection while not being correlated with the broader economic cycle. Radius’ business model has no direct correlation to the broader GDP environment, offering excellent diversification for investors.

Furthermore, when traditional sources of capital, such as bank financing, are limited, as they are in a recession or uncertain market, Radius is able to provide an upfront payment to owners of sites that are looking to monetize the long-term cash flow stream of these assets. This creates additional opportunities for growth during challenging economic times, making Radius an excellent counter-cyclical growth opportunity.

Do you have anything in your portfolio similar to this?

EQT Infrastructure is one of the largest private investors in digital infrastructure globally, with numerous platforms across fiber, data centers and other digital infrastructure companies. Radius is the first EQT Infrastructure investment that is focused on digital infrastructure properties. EQT Infrastructure’s portfolio does include other similar assets that Radius targets, including data centers and fiber aggregation points. A key difference however is that Radius is focused on leasing assets to operators, while EQT Infrastructure’s other investments in the sector are typically focused on development and/or operations of these assets or networks.

Why did you choose to work with PSP Investments on this deal?

PSP Investments has been a valued partner for EQT for many years. PSP shares an appreciation for the attractiveness of Radius’ portfolio with the ability to remain invested for the long-term, and with strong appetite to support Radius’ continued growth.